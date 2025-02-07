Richard Childress recently shared an untold story about his early conversations with Dale Earnhardt Sr. Speaking on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media podcast, Childress revealed that he initially asked Earnhardt Sr. not to join Richard Childress Racing. Despite this, the partnership went on to become one of the most successful in NASCAR history.

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, RCR's owner recalled the 1985 Cup Series season, when their #3 Chevy had blown 11 times. After going through a similar situation at Pocono Raceway, Childress visited Dale Sr. to talk to him about finding 'another ride.'

"We went to Pocono and we blew up at that long straightaway. It was a long story how we fixed it and everything but we got back at evening. Was pretty quiet on the airplane coming back[...] I remember the house and the wall we sat on and I sat down and Dale sat down I said, 'Dale you need to get you another ride next year. You've got to, you're better than this. We've blown up 11 times, we can't keep right. You don't need to be here' I said," the 79-year-old said.

"I never will forget the look on his face. He turned and looked at me, he was sitting on my left and he turned and looked and he said, 'We started this together, we're going to finish it together.' That's the kind of man he was. He had all kind of offers to go other places and he might have won a lot more championships if he had, but you know we had such a great relationship. That's the kind of man your dad was. If he gave you his word, he was going to stand up to it, and I was the same way," he added.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, famously known as The Intimidator, remains one of NASCAR's most iconic figures. Earning 76 career Cup Series victories, he achieved 67 of them behind the wheel of Richard Childress Racing's legendary #3 Chevrolet, solidifying his legacy as one of the sport’s greatest drivers.

However, after an extraordinary career in the Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s life was tragically cut short in a final-lap crash during the 2001 Daytona 500. The Intimidator left behind a legacy that continues to shape NASCAR, cementing his status as one of the sport’s most legendary figures.

Richard Childress backs Dale Jr. to have 'a heck of a good shot' in Daytona 500 debut as team owner

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR team, JR Motorsports, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the prestigious race, now less than two weeks away. Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, will pilot the #40 Chevrolet in The Great American Race.

Following the announcement, Richard Childress, whose team has won the event three times, voiced his support for Dale Jr.'s vision in the aforementioned podcast.

"Well first off, you're following your dream. Keep following your dream. Your dream is to have a Cup team someday, be a Cup champion from the side of owners. Just follow your dream, that'd be the first advice. I think it's going to be, you're going to enjoy it[...]You got a really good solid driver, you got good engines through the Hendrick deal, I think you're going to have a heck of a good shot." Richard Childress said.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

