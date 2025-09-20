"I do not have any news to share": Christopher Bell careful with words at NHMS after last year's JGR slip

Last year, Christopher Bell had teased about Chase Briscoe joining Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 season in an answer to the press ahead of the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. So, coming back to the track, memories about his slip-up were still fresh as he hilariously revealed that he did not have any news to share this time around.Driver announcements are an integral part of the NASCAR silly season, and Bell had fueled up the rumors about who would replace the retiring Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 car for the 2025 season by actually revealing the driver altogether. With there being no chance of him salvaging the situation, this led JGR to hold an impromptu announcement later in the week.So, arriving at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway again in the media interaction session, he hilariously made a comment referring to his moment last year:&quot;I do not have any news to share.&quot;Christopher Bell arrives into the Round of 8 as the fourth-seeded driver, with a 20-point advantage over the cutline.Christopher Bell received his lobster for winning at New Hampshire last yearJoe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell after winning the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: ImagnSince 2010, NASCAR drivers who have won at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway have received a gigantic lobster named Loudon. Moreover, Christopher Bell is not new to this tradition, as he first emerged victorious there in 2022, before repeating this feat in 2024.So, to celebrate his win last time around, the NHMS presented the JGR driver with his lobster, to which he replied:&quot;This is bigger than my first one! For sure. This is a massive guy. Thank you. Let's do this again next year.&quot; On the other hand, Christopher Bell won the final race of the Round of 12, which was held at the Bristol Motor Speedway. This marked a clean sweep for the JGR outfit in the Round of 12.However, winning the race at Bristol wasn't an easy task, as 14 cautions were thrown out during the 500 laps, combined with the tire wear woes that troubled the field. But it ultimately worked out, leading him to share his thoughts on how JGR and Toyota have excelled lately in the media interaction ahead of this year's New Hampshire race:&quot;It's pretty impressive. I don't think any of us expected the Round of 16 to start the way that it did. But, I mean it's just the credit to Joe Gibbs Racing folks, Toyota, and Toyota Racing Development, and it's not an overnight thing. It's a lot of effort put in by a lot of different people that have gave us the performance that we have. And then, once you have that performance it comes down to the teams executing the races, and doing the right things.&quot;Bell is one of the strong contenders for the title this year alongside teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.