Before the Cook Out Southern 500 race, Bubba Wallace made an appearance at a grassroots racing event at Florence Motor Speedway. Wallace was spotted having a conversation with Kevin Harvick's 12-year-old son before the latter raced in the Legends Cars.

The 23XI Racing driver Wallace and Keelan Harvick, son of 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, had a lighthearted moment when Keelan approached Wallace ahead of his Legends race for a brief interview.

Keelan asked for Wallace's thoughts, to which the 23XI driver said (via Floracing):

"Right now at the moment. I'm wondering why you're interviewing me."

"I had nobody else to interview," Keelan responded

Harvick then asked Wallace about his race.

Trending

The 30-year-old said:

"It was eventful. I was late to the grid, joined on at the back of the pack, off of turn 2, and finished second. So that's my best finish of the shootout.

"I'm just trying to be like you. Every race, every lap, trying to be like Keelan Harvick."

The exchange ended with both laughing.

As the results turned out, the young driver of Kevin Harvick Inc. won the Legends Cars race at Florence Motor Speedway.

"Just so unfortunate" - Bubba Wallace on missing out on the 2024 Cup Series playoffs

Bubba Wallace failed to qualify for the playoffs after battling for the top 16 spots in the playoff round until the final race of the regular season. The Cook Out Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway witnessed a 14th different driver securing a berth in the playoff round with a win.

Reflecting on missing the 2024 Cup Series playoff rounds, the No. 23 Toyota driver said (via PRNlive):

"We were back and forth, a little too loose, a little too tight. We just got so tight and back in traffic in a spot we hadn't been all day then got caught in someone else's mess. Just so unfortunate. Congrats to the #14, they showed up when it mattered.

"Not good enough for 16th this year. I hate saying that, but it wasn't for a lack of effort ... You've got four or 5 days to reset and go on to wherever we go next. We'll be fine," he added.

Meanwhile, Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick claimed 23XI Racing's first regular season title and moved swiftly into the playoffs with two wins under his belt.

The #23 Wallace on the other hand, only managed five top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes in 26 starts this season.

.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback