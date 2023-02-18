“I had an opportunity to become an owner with Mr. Hendrick," reveals 7x champion Jimmie Johnson

It's hard to imagine seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel of anything other than the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Rick Hendrick. However, the 2023 season is now ready to witness the El Cajon, California native behind the wheel of a #84 Chevy fielded by Legacy Motor Club.

Previously known as Petty GMS, the newly renamed team also has Johnson as a co-owner, not to mention, a part-time driver as well. Sponsored by Carvanna, the 47-year-old's sponsor from his NTT IndyCar Series days, Johnson will be seen competing in the 65th edition of the Great American Race this Sunday.

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver labelled his return to the sport an item off his bucket-list from the racing world. He looks forward to competing in select IndyCar races as well as dipping his feet into sports car racing.

Looking back at his pre-retirement days in the Cup Series, Johnson remembered a time when team ownership seemed like a far-fetched dream for him. Even with a team he knew inside out.

Jimmie Johnson elaborated on his conversations with Rick Hendrick prior to his retirement from the sport, and how things never materialized between them. In a press conference ahead of the 65th Daytona 500, Johnson said:

“I had an opportunity to become an owner with Mr. Hendrick back in the day through contract negotiations, but a lot of this framework I just spoke of wasn’t around. Rick even very kindly said, ‘I’m not sure this is a good idea to take ownership. I don’t even know if you’ll be able to enjoy what it accumulates to someday'. So I declined at that point.”

Jimmie Johnson elaborates on how he became a part-owner at Petty GMS

After trying his hand at the open-wheeled NTT IndyCar Series for two years, Jimmie Johnson decided to return to his roots with a limited schedule. He elaborated on how the process went along and what ultimately pushed him to take the final leap:

"When this opportunity came along, and it really came through the offices of Alan Miller, he’s been my longtime kind of agent, if you will. As Michael learned about my desires to continue to drive and to try to find a different way to be involved in the sport, he said, 'Man, you really need to talk to Maury (Gallagher). I feel like there’s an opportunity here that really makes sense on both sides'. That was the catalyst and start of it.”

Watch Jimmie Johnson attempt to win the 65th Daytona 500 this Sunday afternoon at 2:30 PM ET.

