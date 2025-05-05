“I owe a lot to him”: Joey Logano’s heartfelt words for ‘great friend’ Brad Keselowski after breaking former Penske teammate’s NASCAR record  

Joey Logano drove his No. 22 Ford to the victory lane of the Texas Motor Speedway and shared deep appreciation for fellow driver Brad Keselowski. For the second week in a row, a Team Penske driver headlined Cup Series weekend and punched their ticket for the 2025 playoff rounds.

Reigning NASCAR champion Logano started outside the top 20 on the grid of the Wurth 400 race in Texas. He just led seven and the final four laps of the season's 11th race and recorded his 37th Cup win, breaking a tie with Keselowski, his former Penske teammate, in the all-time win list.

In a post-race media interaction, the three-time NASCAR champion Logano was asked about his thoughts on breaking the tie with RFK Racing driver Keselowski. He said:

"Yeah, it's really cool. I respect Brad as a driver a lot even more so as a person more than anything. So, you know, I consider [him] a great friend of mine. I don't think [there's] as many people I trust as much as I do in Brad. So you know, it's cool that we go out there and race with each other still, and we're able to separate what we do on the racetrack and what our families are like. So yeah. It's neat to be racing against him for my whole career." [0:17 onwards]

Moreover, Joey Logano, who has been with the Roger Penske-owned NASCAR team for almost 13 years, credited Keselowski for playing an integral part in the latter bringing the former to his team.

"I always say, right? I mean, he was a big part of getting me here to Team Penske right? He was the one that told Roger[Penske] that, 'You need to get Joey to drive', and you know, I owe a lot to him for saying that", he added.

When Roger Penske recalled hiring Joey Logano to his NASCAR team

With three NASCAR Cup Series titles, two Daytona 500s, and more than 580 Cup race experience under his belt, Joey Logano is one of the accomplished active drivers in the modern era.

Back in February, Logano and Roger Penske joined Kevin Harvick and shared how the Connecticut native's deal to drive the No. 22 Ford came to fruition.

“It's ironic that Brad Keselowski was the one who came to me and said, 'Look, we should get Logano to run with us'.” recalled Roger Penske. [3:00 onwards]

“Obviously, that was an authorization you might say or a good reference from the standpoint what Brad saw him and he came onboard and it was interesting because I had to wait in order to hire him because Joe Gibbs said, 'look I'm gonna maybe, get him a cup ride, will you wait a week?'" added Penske.

So far this season, Joey Logano struggled to finish inside the top 5, so a win at Texas came as a breath of fresh air for the Team Penske driver. He has joined his teammate Austin Cindric in qualifying for the 2025 playoff season.

Logano and the No. 22 team will return in action for the AdventHealth 400 race at Kansas Speedway on May 11.

