“I passed baby”: Joey Logano shares insight into his ‘backup plan’ if worst comes to worst 

After passing the Commerical Drivers Licence test, Joey Logano opened up on his backup plan, if, at some point, his racing career suffers an irrecoverable setback. The Team Penske driver made a hilarious revelation at "Sirius XM NASCAR Radio", highlighting Trucking as his alternative career option.

The 2x Cup Series champion ventured into the realm of NASCAR in 2008. Since then, he has etched his name as one of the most dominant drivers on the roster. Joey Logano has collected 32 Cup Series wins, 30 Xfinity Series wins and is a two-time Truck race winner. Moreover, the Team Penske driver recently showcased his superiority at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, taking home the highly-coveted NASCAR All-Star Race win and a hefty paycheck of $1 million.

With his plethora of achievements and current domination on the asphalt, it's safe to say that Logano's motorsports career isn't getting over in the near future. Despite that, the #22 Ford driver revealed his backup plan if the situation arose.

Joey Logano's father owned a trucking business, which he sold to fund the Ford driver's early racing days. Since his budding days, the Connecticut native would be surrounded by his dad's trucks and eventually learned to tame the big haulers at quite a young age.

Moving forward, the Team Penske driver expressed his excitement about passing the driving test and unfurled about his backup plan if things come down to being the "worst". He said,

"I woke up at 6'o clock, and I went to get my CDL driver's test and I passed baby. For the first time in my life, I actually have a backup plan. Never had one before but now worst comes to worst, I can still be a professional driver, just being with trucks instead of a racecar," Logano said (via X).

"My dad had a trucking company growing up so I always grew up in them, driving them, really, I was just used to it. My old man still has a few trucks, I like driving them," the Team Penske driver added.

"You're making me very nervous"- Joey Logano reveals how the instructor beside him gave major tension during the driving test

Since his childhood, Logano has been accustomed to driving the haulers. His muscle memory has been carved in that way and it's no big deal for the Team Penske driver to tame them even during adulthood. Moreover, being a dominant driver in one of the toughest motorsports disciplines slims the odds of the 2x Cup Series champion failing the CDL driving test.

However, despite boasting confidence in "high pressure" situations during the race, Joey Logano felt nervous while taking the driver's license test and hilariously blamed the instructor beside him for the said drop in confidence:

"It was kind of funny, I'm doing the driver's test, and the instructor, he wasn't really telling me what to do outside of just what I was doing wrong. But he was sitting there and every time I made a turn, he's writing something down, he's checking something on it. I said, 'Sir, no disrespect but I drive in really high-pressure situations every single weekend and you're making me very nervous," Logano said (at 1.24).

Despite the suspenseful jotting by the instructor which freaked out Joey Logano, the 17th ranked driver passed the driving test and is a licensed trucker now.