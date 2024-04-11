Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain recently provided insights about the upcoming NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chastain emphasized the difficulties in making passes on the track, a task he describes as close to impossible.

The mile-and-a-half oval in Fort Worth, Texas, stands out as one of the least popular tracks on the current NASCAR calendar, drawing criticism from both fans and drivers. The single-groove racing presents significant challenges for overtaking despite intermediate ovals putting the racing action in the Next Gen era.

Ross Chastain claimed that the Texas Motor Speedway is among the most challenging tracks for passing. He revealed that successfully overtaking his competitors was an achievement worthy of a small celebration within his cockpit. Previewing the event, the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver told Speedwaydigest.com:

"It is a huge market for us with a ton of opportunity. Racetrack-wise, we all wish we could do more there. I wish I could pass more. It truly is one of the hardest tracks to pass in my opinion. When I get a pass done, I sometimes physically celebrate in the car on the next straightaway because I did it and I did what I thought was impossible. Hopefully as it ages it opens up more and more, but we will see."

Ross Chastain earned his best result at Texas Motor Speedway last season, securing the runner-up position behind race winner William Byron in the fall playoff race. This marked his first and only top-10 finish on the mile-and-a-half oval in Texas.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is scheduled this Sunday, April 14, at 3:00 PM ET. Catch the action live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ross Chastain shuns the idea of riding Trackhouse's MotoGP bikes

Trackhouse Racing has expanded internationally by entering MotoGP, the premier two-wheeler racing series. The Justin Marks-led organization operates as an independent Aprilia team, fielding two entries.

In a recent press conference at Martinsville Speedway, Ross Chastain was asked if he would attempt riding the MotoGP bikes. Chastain explained that he maintains his distance from the two-wheelers, expressing his disinterest in riding bikes.

He explained that the machinery is too fast for his liking and he doesn't like to be out of control. Chastain said (via Speedwaydigest.com):

"No chance! Not even the second seat. I’ve seen Ben Kennedy was showing me some stuff. He’s ridden back seat with a guy. They did like, I mean they’re on one wheel on the straightaways going forward they’re on one wheel slowing down. Just no, not at all. It’s way too fast and I don’t like to be out of control. At least when I’m driving, I’m going to crash into something I get to hold the wheel."

While Chastain keeps away from the bikes, Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández represent the team in the MotoGP.