“I have no plan for Hudson”- Joey Logano shares one aspect of his son and young kids that bother him

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently admitted that he has no plans for his five-year-old son Hudson. He doesn't want to force him into any sport at such a tender age.

Logano appeared bothered by the question regarding his son's future plans as he had a passionate reply on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. The #22 Team Penske driver was adamant that he wouldn't forcibly thrust his five-year-old son into motor racing.

"I have no plan for Hudson, he is five years old." he said "If he wants to race OK, like we talked about it tonight. We might go race at Millbridge. Like I tell him 'You wanna go race?' and he gets kind of nervous about it so it's like 'Yeah I don't know.'..."

Logano added that he himself started racing at the age of seven and wants his son to enjoy playing any sports. He doesn't wish to put him in a competitive environment.

"He's five I didn't even start racing until I was seven. So I'm not gonna push him to like go out there and do something right now. He should go have some fun, if that means driving stuff in the backyard, trying to avoid trees and go-karts then that's what we'll do," he said.

Joey Logano and his son Hudson

Joey Logano and his wife Brittany Baca's son Hudson Joseph was born in January 2018. The couple welcomed their second boy Jameson Jett born in May 2020 and their daughter Emilia in 2022.

Logano wants his children to be involved in sports and learn crucial life lessons by experiencing the highs and lows of any game. He firmly said that his son wasn't going NASCAR racing any time soon.

"Right now he ain't going NASCAR racing, if we put him in baseball he's not going to Major League... He's five, for crying out loud. That stuff bothers me right now," he concluded.

Joey Logano aims for the victory lane at Daytona

NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway for the final race of the Cup Series regular season. There is still one playoff spot left to fill with many drivers desperate to book their playoff ticket by winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Joey Logano has already advanced into the playoffs but has put his sight on winning the race as he admits aiming for points is pointless in the season finale.

"For us, it’s to go out there and try to win the race. Points don’t mean a whole bunch to us at this point. It’s going to be aggressive, go out there, get ourselves towards the end of the race and try to win at Daytona again," he said at local Planet Fitness in Winter Springs.

The 2015 Daytona 500 champion will be looking for his second victory at Daytona as wishes to enter the playoffs with the momentum on his side.