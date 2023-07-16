“I don't have any preconceived notions”: Ross Chastain is keeping his expectations open for the New Hampshire NASCAR race

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain is heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway without any "preconceived notions" as he reasons there are too many variables in a NASCAR race.

Chastain qualified 31st for the Crayon 301 Cup Series race and has his work cut out for the rescheduled race on Monday. Despite the lowly starting position, the #1 Trackhouse Racing driver's approach suggests that he is ready to tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities in the race.

Ross Chastain explained how a typical NASCAR driver prepares for the weekend during his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

"There is just so many variables, I don't have any preconceived notions. I go and feel the car in practice. I have done our prep with Trackhouse at our GM simulator group there at the new tech center in Concord." he said.

"Watching film and looking at SMT, we all do that, that's the benchmark of being a NASCAR driver. But when I come to a place like Loudon here I have done the prep, I know the basics and I'll go and just experience it. We'll evolve through the weekend and keep building on what on what we have in our notebooks." he added.

During NASCAR's last two outings in Chicago and Atlanta, the weather conditions threw a curveball which made the racing much more exciting for the audience.

On the other end, the drivers and the teams had to make tough strategy decisions. As the race unfolded, those who gambled with the strategy made huge gains in both races.

These are the unknown variables in NASCAR that disrupt any race and that's why Ross Chastain has no preconceived notions. This weekend in Loudon, the 30-year-old will be banking on his experience. He has four starts in the Cup Series at the 1-mile oval and has scored two top-10 results.

Ross Chastain names the Hendrick Motorsports legend who inspired him to become a NASCAR driver

Ross Chastain recently revealed that 4x NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon was the driver who inspired him to become a professional driver. The Alva, Florida native who has been racing from the age of 12, grew up watching the legendary Hendrick Motorsports driver.

"This sport has had so many great drivers I am just thankful to be racing in the Cup Series alongside them. Growing up, my favorite driver was Jeff Gordon," he said in an interview with The Spun.

The #1 Chevrolet driver also started racing after watching his father race on local short tracks.

"But it was my dad racing at local short tracks that inspired me to race and try to do this professionally," he added.