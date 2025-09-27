"I was pretty amazed": John Hunter Nemechek weighs in on Loudon controversy involving JGR teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek recently appeared on Parker Kligerman’s Money Lap podcast and shared what he thought about the recent on-track feud between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. It all happened last Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Ad

Hamlin and Gibbs were battling for the 11th spot during Stage 2 of the Mobil 1 301. Their other teammate, Christopher Bell, was also in the mix. After about 10 laps of tango, Gibbs fell prey to a contact from the heated contest between Bell and himself.

The contact relegated him to a DNF, his third of the season. Denny Hamlin, on the other hand, managed to bag a P12 finish. John Hunter Nemechek was also one of the contenders, so he didn’t know what happened until after the race was over.

Ad

Trending

“I didn't see it until post-race on Instagram and Twitter,” Nemechek said. “I was pretty amazed from the teammate standpoint that he ended up wrecking him there.” (17:37 onwards)

Ad

John Hunter Nemechek, too, suffered a DNF and settled for a P34 finish in the 36-car field. Nemechek is also not in the playoffs, but he still can compete for his maiden win of the season. The former Truck Series regular-season champion has 11 victories in the Xfinity Series and 13 in the Craftsman Truck Series overall.

John Hunter Nemechek opens up about his New Hampshire crash

John Hunter Nemechek’s day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway ended early due to a crash on Lap 148. Nemechek lost control of his No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota after hitting the bumps while entering Turn 3. He then spun out and headed straight into the outside wall.

Ad

Nemechek was taken to the infield care center, where he was checked and released later on. Notably, the crash brought out the sixth yellow flag of the day.

“I'm good. I hate it for all my guys, we were on a really good stretch the last few weeks,” John Hunter Nemechek said during a post-race interview. “Getting into Turn 3 under the 35, I don't know if just when I hit the bumps, but it automatically turned sideways, and I was along for the ride. So I hate it. We were making ground on it all day.”

Ad

"Getting better track position-wise. Now we're going home with a wrecked race car. We'll be back next week at Kansas,” he added.

Currently, John Hunter Nemechek is ranked 26th in the driver standings with 585 points to his name. Next up for him is the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, September 28, the 267-lap event will stream live on the USA Network with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.