“I had PTSD of the Daytona crash”: Kyle Busch breaks silence on Josh Berry’s Kansas incident in intense talk with Hamlin

Kyle Busch found himself in trouble last Sunday during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Las Vegas native, who currently drives the No. 8 RCR Chevy, got caught in a wreck between Josh Berry and Noah Gragson while running mid-pack during Stage 3.

Busch’s car was sent into the grass and down the backstretch. He could only deliver a P21 after that, marking his third consecutive finish of 20th or worse. Recalling the incident on Denny Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast, Kyle Busch said (1:04:54),

“I had PTSD of the Daytona crash. I was headed into the inside wall and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this again? Like, please rudder.'"

“I downshifted into second gear, and the car's going so slow it just putts in along and then rams over the grass because I was trying to get the motor to turn back over by itself, and it just stalled right on the grass,” he added.

Busch has two previous wins (2016, 2021) at the 1.5-mile, intermediate speedway. However, that was before the NextGen car took over the sport. The two-time series champion is currently on a 69-race winless streak, which began in June 2023.

"We’re all clowns," Busch added. “We all don’t know how to freaking drive. It’s the composite bodies, that’s what it is. Everybody just runs into everybody and runs over everybody and hits everybody, hits the wall because we all just bank on the fact that the body’s just gonna pop back out and we’re going to be fine."

Busch is vying for his maiden win of 2025. This coming Sunday, i.e., May 18, the veteran racer will compete in the iconic All-Star Race. Contested over 250 laps, the All-Star Race is an exhibition-style event where the winner takes home a $1 million cash prize..

Fans can watch Busch in action only on Fox Sports 1, 8 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will be provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio around the same time.

Kyle Busch revealed how a fellow NASCAR racer took away his Indy 500 ride in 2025

On Denny Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental, Kyle Busch revealed that had sponsorships worked out differently, he was supposed to run this year’s Indianapolis 500. Instead, it’s going to be Kyle Larson behind the wheel for the prestigious Memorial Day Double.

The famous Double involves competing in the Indy 500 and the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600, on the same day. Tony Stewart remains the only driver to run all 1,100 miles of the two events combined.

“I had it signed, sealed, and delivered again, and then Larson took it,” Busch told Hamlin. “Yes, I won’t release the sponsor but I had a sponsor talking to Zac Brown, the deal was done, and we were about ready to go to contract.”

Two weeks later, Kyle Busch was informed that Kyle Larson had landed the deal already. Thus ended his dreams of running 'The Double.' Notably, his brother and former Cup Series driver Kurt Busch happens to be one of the only five drivers (including Larson) who have attempted the feat.

