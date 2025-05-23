“I pushed myself out of the race”: Chase Elliott makes his feelings known on runner-up finish at Hickory Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott has regularly participated in the ASA National Tour race at Hickory Motor Speedway since its first race in 2023. The driver is set to participate in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 race this weekend and would have anticipated kicking off with a win at Hickory. Despite a strong effort to race his way up through the field in Hickory, the driver could only finish second and crave the coveted victory.

Elliott reflected upon his performance and reviewed his race at the track during the post-race interview. The 29-year-old highlighted his struggles and difficulties during the race that stopped him from standing on the top podium step.

"We were solid. When it came time to push, to keep pace, I really needed to work really hard. I just drove over the tires more than I wanted to, compared to the first part of the run. I just couldn't find a great rhythm. Looking back at it, maybe I could have managed my run differently. I wanted to try to push and take control of the race if I could, and yeah, I pushed myself out of the race," Chase Elliott said post-race.

Colby Howard ultimately went on to win his first race at Hickory Motor Speedway after keeping Elliott at bay. Howard expressed his happiness, emphasizing the hard work of the team and the focus that went behind achieving the significant milestone. Chase Elliott wasn't the only former Cup Series champion on the track that day; Kevin Harvick served as the grand marshal for the race.

Chase Elliott praises NASCAR's powerful Memorial Day tradition

Chase Elliott honored the soldiers who lost their lives this Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 29-year-old driver is set to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 for the next race on the NASCAR calendar. As per NASCAR's traditions, the drivers participate in celebrations honoring the sacrifice of the U.S. service members ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 race.

Every year, NASCAR drivers display the names of the fallen soldiers on the windshields of their cars, and race broadcasters share the great stories of these soldiers who lost their lives for their nation. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, Chase Elliott, expressed deep respect for the American troops ahead of the mega race.

It’s honoring our troops and our service members, which I think NASCAR’s done a great job of over the years. It’s really become a great tradition of that race and that whole race weekend. I’ve always felt like NASCAR and Charlotte, and everyone there has done a great job of honoring them, and I hope we continue to do that,” Elliott said via the Augusta Chronicle.

Chase Elliott would hope for a strong performance at the Coca-Cola 600 with an eye on victory. The driver is ranked fourth in the Cup Series rankings, scoring 378 points so far.

