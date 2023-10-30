"I don't have to put up with this sh*t": Austin Hill frustrated with Sheldon Creed's last lap moves, spills teammate's future plans 

Both Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed were denied a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Championship after a heated contact, and Hill didn't mince words about his feelings after the race.

Austin Hill was enraged that his teammate's fight at Martinsville had destroyed their chances of winning the championship. Hill crashed into the wall hard after Creed hit him from behind.

Hill clearly stated that he didn't enjoy racing in that manner and that he had been as clean as possible in a must-win scenario.

Expand Tweet

Austin Hill was immediately taken to the infield medical center due to the crash. After he was released, he talked to the media, who were waiting for him.

"The fact that I wasn’t given a chance and then when we got shoved up the racetrack, I haven’t seen the replays getting the #3, but when he won at the racetrack, he just parked in the center of the corner, and I had no power coming off the four so," he said (via Frontstretch/X).

A frustrated Hill spilled his teammates' future plans.

"I cannot wait for him to get out of RCR. I can’t wait to have Jesse Love as a teammate. Maybe he’ll work better with me. Just cannot wait for him to get over Joe Gibbs Racing, and I don’t have to put up with that s**t no more,” he continued.

The NASCAR Xfinity Championship lineup was decided on Saturday when Justin Allgaier outlasted Sheldon Creed. The bad rivalry between the two Richard Childress Racing teams gave Allgaier a win.

Austin Hill revealed Sheldon Creed's move to Joe Gibbs Racing next year

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250

Although there is no official announcement from Joe Gibbs Racing or Sheldon Creed, his RCR teammate Austin Hill revealed that Creed is moving to JGR for the 2024 season.

Following a bizarre finish in Martinsville in which Hill and Creed denied each other winning and qualifying for the Championship 4, Hill revealed the unofficial news to the media.

“I cannot wait for him to get out of RCR, can’t wait ’til we have Jesse Love as a teammate, maybe he’ll work better with me. Just cannot wait for him to go over to Joe Gibbs Racing and I don’t have to put up with his shit no more,” a frustrated Hill said.

After a very turbulent two years with Richard Childress Racing, Creed will leave the team. He is still yet to take his first Xfinity win. Creed has six runner-up positions, ten top-5 finishes, and one pole position.