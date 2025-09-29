“I quit watching them”: Chase Elliott comments on Denny Hamlin-Bubba Wallace tangle after Kansas final lap thriller 

Chase Elliott won the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29, marking his second victory of the 2025 season. It was also his first playoff victory, which automatically locked him into the Round of 8, alongside Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney.Elliott’s victory was nothing short of drama. He was lined up eighth in overtime, during which Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace raced hard for an automatic ticket to the next round. But when Hamlin put Wallace into the fence, Elliott knew he had to take advantage of the situation. And he did.However, when asked about the late-race tangle between Hamlin and Wallace during an interview, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion said:“Honestly, probably not fair for me to comment, like, I was coming down the back, and yes, I was right behind them. Once I saw they were fixing to ship it in there, my eyes went where I needed to go, so I quit watching them.”“I just knew I had to paint the white line really precise; it's a pretty small window...so my eyes went there and I have no idea what happened with them,” he further explained.Denny Hamlin, who missed out on bagging his 60th Cup win, settled for a runner-up finish, followed by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe rounding off the top four spots. Bubba Wallace settled for a P5, marking his fifth top-five of the season.Chase Elliott lauded his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team for impressive tire managementChase Elliott had excellent help throughout Sunday’s playoff race at Kansas Speedway. In fact, he was the only top-five finisher who crossed the finish line with four new tires, which his team installed on his car during his final pit stop with 12 laps to go.“Obviously, we still had pretty good tires compared to those guys, but what a crazy finish,” Chase Elliott said in a statement. “Hope you all enjoyed that. I certainly did. Really proud of our team.”Elliott started fourth at Kansas en route to what happened to be the 21st victory of his Cup career and his first since winning at Atlanta earlier this year.Everything worked out perfect for me,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “Had a great push through (turns) 1 and 2. That kind of all started with (Brad Keselowski). Big run off of 2. Seas kind of parted and just was able to keep my momentum up. That was really it.”Now, ahead of Chase Elliott is the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Scheduled for next Sunday, October 5, the 109-lap event will stream live on USA with exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.