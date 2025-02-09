"I raised my little kid": NASCAR stars Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and others tease playful offseason moments

NASCAR Cup Series drivers were asked what they were up to during the offseason in a recent social media post. Some of the drivers featured included 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

The video was posted to NASCAR's Instagram page and had a caption that read:

"From getting married to taking care of their kids, our drivers had a fun offseason."

Aside from getting married to his longtime girlfriend, Gianna, Blaney recapped his offseason in the video that included his 31st birthday. The 2023 Cup Series champion said:

"I got married, I turned 31 years old. I also save big money at Menard's as well. People say 31 isn't a fun age, but it's 10 years since I could legally drink alcohol. Someone told me that and I was like, 'Oh, well that's something to celebrate about.'"

AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, said his offseason was uneventful, jokingly adding that his wife took care of their one-year-old son.

"Not a damn thing. That's it. Literally nothing. I raised a 16-month-old. Actually, my wife did, I just watched."

Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, spent quality time with family and did other fun activities. He said:

"I hunted, I played in a pickleball tournament, hung out with my kids, skied with my kids. Snowboard, I snowboard."

Erik Jones, driver of the #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, was busy raising his two-month-old son, David, during the offseason, adding:

"Usually I'm up in Michigan kinda hanging out, but yeah, been taking care of him."

Wallace was the driver who wrapped up the video. Like Allmendinger and Jones, the driver of the #23 23XI Racing Toyota spent time raising his young child. He said:

"I raised my little kid. Still in the process of that. Does that count?"

NASCAR returns next Sunday with the Daytona 500

The 2024-25 offseason is officially in the rearview mirror as the NASCAR Cup Series returns next Sunday with the 67th running of the Daytona 500. The event will be the usual 200 laps to make up the race's 500 miles.

One of the top stories heading into this year's race is Kyle Busch, who is attempting to finally win the prestigious race in his 20th attempt, something the late Dale Earnhardt was able to do back in 1998. Joey Logano, the defending Cup Series champion, aims for his second Daytona 500 victory, last winning it in 2015.

The race will also feature the NASCAR debut of four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, who will wheel the #91 Trackhouse Racing car. JR Motorsports, owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., will attempt its first Cup Series race with Justin Allgaier behind the wheel of the #40 car.

