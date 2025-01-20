“I would rather be a high-ranking official”: When Tony Stewart opened about about possible career choice after NASCAR retirement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart once shared his vision for the future after an illustrious career in the sport. Stewart retired as a driver in 2016, marking the end of a celebrated NASCAR journey. In 2024, his chapter as the team owner of Stewart-Haas Racing concluded as the team exited the series after the season's end.

Tony Stewart's NASCAR journey began in the Truck Series in 1996 before swiftly advancing to the Cup Series, following a successful stint in the Busch Series with 11 wins and 41 top-ten finishes. Over his illustrious 18-year career, Stewart claimed three Cup Series championships, 49 victories, 15 poles, and over 300 top-ten finishes, including wins in the Brickyard 400, and the All-Star Race.

In 2012, famed NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck, who was working with SB Nation at the time, called 'The Smoke' for his 12 Questions segment. In the interview one of the questions asked by Gluck was:

"If you had to choose one of these jobs after your racing career is over, would you rather be a NASCAR broadcaster or a high-ranking NASCAR official like Robin Pemberton or John Darby?"

Stewart gave a stern response saying:

"I would rather be a high-ranking official."

Shedding light on the reasons behind his decision, the then defending Cup Series champion added:

"Well, I just think the opportunity to be somebody like a Robin Pemberton or John Darby, you get to make an impact. It's more than just broadcasting what you see, it's being a part of helping it grow. Being a car owner and working with those people in a lot of different positions in different series, that's something I really respect."

After retiring, Tony Stewart remained connected to NASCAR as co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing. Over 22 years, the Stewart and Gene Haas-led team achieved remarkable success, earning three driver championships and 102 victories, including 70 in the Cup Series. However, the conclusion of the 2024 season marked the end of their memorable journey, closing an influential chapter in NASCAR history.

"This was a special place": Tony Stewart's team's former SHR driver pens down heartfelt note following SHR's exit from NASCAR

Chase Briscoe, who piloted the #14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing during the past four seasons, delivered a memorable performance in the final regular-season race of 2024. His victory secured a playoff spot and provided Tony Stewart's team with one last shot at glory before their NASCAR exit.

However, Briscoe’s playoff journey ended in heartbreak due to a mechanical issue during the final race of the Round of 12. Despite the setback, Briscoe and SHR embraced the remaining moments together, cherishing their legacy. After the Championship Race at Phoenix, the Indiana native shared an emotional note on X, reflecting on their journey.

"Yesterday was special. The result wasn’t what we all wanted but we had more fun than anyone after the race. Practically all of @StewartHaasRcng stayed 3 hours after the race hanging out and telling stories and reminiscing. This was a special place with special people." Briscoe wrote.

Although Tony Stewart has left NASCAR, Gene Haas, his former co-owner at SHR, has continued his journey in NASCAR as part of the new Haas Factory Team.

