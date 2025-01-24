"I am ready for warm weather again": Julia Piquet shares jet ski throwback picture with husband Daniel Suarez 

Julia Piquet shared a throwback picture with her husband Daniel Suarez sitting on a Jet Ski. She also mentioned how she's waiting for the weather to get warmer again.

Suarez and Piquet got married on the 30th of July, 2024 having dated each other since 2019. The couple got engaged three years into their relationship.

Julia Piquet regularly updates her 38k Instagram followers about her daily life. In a recent picture she posted on her story, she was seen with Suarez on a Jet Ski, likely a picture from last year.

"I am ready for warm weather again🙂," Piquet wrote alongside the picture.

Trending

Julia Piquet's throwback picture with her husband Daniel Suarez on a jet ski - Source: via@juliapiquet on Instagram

Julia is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion and 23-time race winner Nelson Piquet. She grew up around motorsports all her life, however, she wasn't directly related to it and never took up racing as her career. However, she did work behind the broadcasting area briefly, which is evident from her pinned post on her Instagram profile.

She also has a sister, Kelly Piquet, who is currently in a relationship with four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen. They are expecting their first child later this year.

"We were trying some different stuff": Daniel Suarez on his 2025 season

Daniel Suarez (99) during practice for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Suarez pilots the #99 Chevrolet full-time for Trackhouse Racing. Heading into 2024 following a winless year, his season started out much better with a victory at Atlanta. He then had a series of consistent top-20 finishes, however, his performance went down in the middle of the season.

Although he struggled in some parts of the season, his early victory locked him in for the playoffs. He was in 12th place at the end of the season with just one victory.

Looking back, Daniel Suarez mentioned that his #99 crew got better when compared to 2023, but Trackhouse Racing in its entirety underperformed.

"I think if you look at the big picture, I believe that the 99 team got better from last year but Trackhouse got worse as an organization. So, it’s a good thing that the 99 got better, but it’s a bad thing that Trackhouse got worse," he mentioned.

"We had a couple of months in the middle of the year, right after we won, actually, that we were trying some different stuff and we were very, very bad and eventually we had to rest and then try again. I believe that hurt the numbers and stats on the 99, but beside that, we were OK, top 15 most of the year but still we have a lot of work to do as an organization," he added.

Daniel Suarez is set to continue with Trackhouse Racing in the 2025 season as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback