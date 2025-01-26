"I realized how much I do not know about motherhood": Tony Stewart's wife Leah makes reasoning clear about her 'very difficult' racing decision

Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett recently expressed her feelings, reiterating that she won't return to NHRA in the 2025 season. The mother of Dominic James Stewart admitted not knowing much about motherhood, which led her to continue her break from racing.

In December 2023, Leah announced a break from NHRA to build a family with her husband. A couple of months later, in November, the couple welcomed a baby boy. While Pruett was in postnatal recovery, the community eagerly awaited an announcement about her drag racing return.

Stewart announced he'd be returning for a sophomore year in the NHRA Top Fuel category, in which he won the 2024 Rookie of The Year award; but his wife kept her plans on the down low. During Tony Stewart Racing's 25th anniversary, Pruett confirmed she won't return in the 2025 season.

And ahead of the Pro Superstar shootout, where Leah would be present as a spectator, she reiterated her NHRA plans.

"I wanted to make a message for those of you who do not know what my 2025 plans are, and I had announced them, which was in December, at Tony Stewart Racing's 25th anniversary, with our partners and suppliers, and a lot of media was there," Pruett said.

"It has been another very difficult decision I made. This one's all on me but basically, after I had Dom at the end of November, I soon realized how much I do not know about motherhood and that I need to learn," she added.

Pruett iterated that the challenges of caring for Dominic and racing side-by-side should be best left with a superwoman, which she admitted not being one.

When Tony Stewart's wife Leah talked about racing in the NHRA being "ten months pregnant"

Leah Pruett has been involved in the high-octane world of NHRA since joining the Jr. Drag Racing League at age 8. Since then, the Redlands, California native has consecutively run in the discipline for 27 seasons, raking in 11 triumphs, the 2010 Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series champion.

Sitting idle at home would become uncomfortable for someone hard-wired into racing all year, something the three-time NASCAR Cup champion's wife experienced as she expected baby Dominic. Thus, during a conversation with Speed Freaks, Pruett communicated her desire to make the "difficult" decision of racing while pregnant.

"I'm looking forward to making this very difficult decision in November. Can I make the World Finals begin ten months pregnant? I really want to because hopefully Matt (Hagan) and Tony are on the championship lines. So, I hope I'm hobbling around, water breaking on the starting line I don't know. The opposite of that would be me staying home and being uncomfortable of us not being in the chase," Pruett said (5:54).

A month after Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart got wedded in November 2021, Pruett's entry into Tony Stewart Racing was announced, and she began piloting entries beginning the 2022 season. It's worth mentioning that despite having hardcore racing parents, Dominic is under no stress of becoming a race car driver, which was recently made clear by his father.

