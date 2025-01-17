“I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into”- Amy pulls back the curtain on dating Dale Earnhardt Jr., reveals her “eye-opening” moment

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy appeared in a recent interview with Kenny Wallace. While speaking of how she met her husband, Amy revealed an “eye-opening” moment from her initial days of dating.

It takes a special woman to be the wife of a NASCAR driver, given how often the drivers need to travel all over the country and thus stay away from home almost every weekend. But when Amy started dating Dale Jr. for the first time, she didn’t know what she was signing up for.

She did know about the legacy of the Earnhardts and the Pettys, but that’s all. Speaking of it, Amy said:

“Dating Dale...when I first came around, I really didn't know what I was getting myself into. I truly didn't. I had never watched a NASCAR race. I knew (who) the Earnhardts were...I knew who Richard Petty was because of his cowboy hat and then I knew who Jeff Grdon was because he drove the DuPont car and my grandfather worked for Dupont for years.”

Initially, Amy focused more on Dale Jr. the person than Dale Jr. the race car driver. Dale Jr., too, was in his offseason and somewhat laid back at the time; thus, the beginning of their relationship wasn’t a bumpy ride at all. But when the new season kicked off, the shift in Dale Jr.’s personality took Amy by surprise.

“It really was eye-opening,” recalled Amy (27:30). “I didn't know what to do with it so I just watched and observed a lot. Over the years...just going through all the emotions with him and trying to figure out how to help him...being strong, which was something that seemed to be what he needed from me.”

Dale Jr. retired from full-time racing in 2017. However, the two-time series champ has been running at least one race each season since then under the banner of JR Motorsports, a NASCAR XFINITY Series team that he co-owns.

His most recent performance was a P7 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. Notably, it was also his 96th top-10 in 147 Xfinity starts.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy have “toilet seat” conversation with Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney

In an episode of the Dale Jr Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy were seen having a lighthearted conversation with Ryan Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series champion. The virtual interview took a hilarious turn when the Team Penske driver shed light on what his wife Gianna Tulio had forbidden him from doing in the bathroom.

For Tulio, who is a model by profession, keeping the toilet seat down and leaving the lid closed is a pet peeve. And Blaney seems to mess it up often. He said:

“When you go to the bathroom and you have to go take a pee. Do you pick the lid and the toilet seat up. I mess that up every now and then to where I don’t put the seat up. In my defence, I will clean the seats if there is any dribble.” (0:20)

Ryan Blaney drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang full-time in the Cup Series. This year will mark his eighth season driving for Team Penske and 10th in the Cup Series.

His first race of 2025 is scheduled for February 2 at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. Fans can watch it live on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards.

