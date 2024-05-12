Martin Truex Jr. recently shared an update on his future. For the last few seasons, the clouds of retirement have lingered over Truex's head. Last year too, rumors arose of that season being his last. But as that season got closer to its end, Truex signed a deal for 2024.

That deal would end at the end of this season, and with no clarity over his plans in 2024, the retirement rumors are once again starting to brew.

Recently, ahead of the Darlington, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was confronted by journalist Bob Pockrass about whether he was going to come back in 2025 or not.

"Not sure. I haven't really talked to anyone about it all yet so I've just been kinda focused on the racing part and not really thinking about it. As every year it happens, it sneaks up on you," Truex replied.

He added that there's still "a little time" before he starts thinking about and weighing up the idea of whether he wants to come back next season or not.

Is Martin Truex Jr. willing to make more sacrifices for another year in NASCAR?

After he won the race at New Hampshire last season, while there still wasn't any clarity over his plans for 2024, Martin Truex Jr. opened up on the cost of racing in NASCAR. The JGR driver claimed it takes "a lot" in terms of sacrifices to keep doing it on this level.

"It’s not just show up the track, drive, go home. Takes a lot of commitment, a lot of travel, a lot of time missing things with family and friends, and all those things that I’ve done for, you know, 25 years. Do I want to keep doing it? And am I willing to sacrifice all those things again for my team? So, that’s just what I’m thinking about," Truex said [at 0:24-0:49].

Truex also added that he's bad at making big decisions. He wished at that time for more time to figure out what he wanted to do in 2024 but claimed he didn't have that kind of time.

In the end, Martin Truex Jr. decided to race for at least another season in NASCAR's top flight when he signed a contract for 2024. Truex retiring would certainly be a big loss for NASCAR as the sport would lose one of its most unique personalities.

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. put it last year, if Truex retires, NASCAR would be losing "a really cool personality" and "a very unique person" that fans can get behind.