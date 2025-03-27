"I really don't know how it works": Kyle Larson expresses concerns over IndyCar’s new cockpit complexity

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson, who is gearing up for his second Indianapolis 500, has admitted to still figuring out all the new buttons and controls in his No. 17 car in the IndyCar Series.

IndyCar’s hybrid system, which was introduced last year, lets drivers restart their cars on their own on the pit lane. Before, only crew members could do it by plugging in a starter. But now drivers can do the same from inside the cockpit.

Larson debuted in the series last for the Indianapolis 500 and will make his second attempt at The Double this May. After fitting for his IndyCar steering wheel, Larson mentioned the new controls and complexity in the cockpit, during a FOX interview.

"There are more buttons, more paddles, all stuff that you can customize, I guess. But again, I don’t really know how it’s gonna be until I get in the car and start playing with all that stuff," Kyle Larson said (00:32 onwards).

"You know, it’s a hybrid deal now, so I feel like you’re just a little bit busier. It sounds like maybe in the cockpit, with engaging and disengaging, that I really don’t even know how it works. So I’ll learn more about that as we get closer to probably the open test, and then, yeah, just trying to figure out where I want all the buttons," he added.

Kyle Larson raced in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 with Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports. He started in fifth place and finished 18th after a speeding penalty in the pits. Larson also received the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors last year.

"I really want to do it again" - Kyle Larson on second attempt at The Double

Last year, Kyle Larson missed the Coca-Cola 600 after bad weather delayed the Indianapolis 500. The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion will attempt The Double again this year and hopes to finish both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart is so far the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles of both races in the same day.

"I really want to do it again because I didn't technically get to do it. I want to do The Double, what it would be like to run 1,100 miles," Kyle Larson said (via Fox Sports).

Meanwhile, Larson scored his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevy driver won his 30th Cup race by defeating teammate Alex Bowman and moved to second in the points standings.

The NASCAR Cup Series will move to Martinsville Speedway this week for the Cook Out 400.

