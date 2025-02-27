"I really want to do it again": Kyle Larson stands firm on attempting the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double in May 2025

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson recently expressed his eagerness to attempt one of the most grueling challenges in motorsports once again—the double. Last season, Larson made a valiant effort to complete the feat, but despite his determination, the HMS driver fell short, primarily due to inclement weather disrupting his plans.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson pilots the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports and is in his 5th full-time season with the storied team. Larson has secured 29 wins throughout his Cup Series career, of which 10 were notably secured in his 2021 campaign.

Larson attempted the double last season, racing for Arrow McLaren in the Indy 500 before heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. However, rain brought the race to a halt, preventing him from fully completing the grueling 1,100-mile challenge. In a recent chat with Bob Pockrass on FOX, Larson admitted he doesn’t feel like he "technically" accomplished the feat and is eager for another shot.

""Last year, I took the training and the health more serious than I had ever taken anything before," Larson said. "And it was good to live through the 500. I felt fresh afterwards and felt confident. I felt totally fine for 600 miles [if I could run them]." Larson said

"I really want to do it again because I didn't technically get to do it. I want to do the double, what it would be like to run 1,100 miles." he added

Larson's double attempt last season nearly cost him a spot in the 2024 playoffs, as NASCAR rules require a driver to start all 26 regular-season races to be eligible. Since he missed the start of the Coca-Cola 600, Hendrick Motorsports appealed to NASCAR for a re-evaluation of his situation. Ultimately, NASCAR ruled in Larson’s favor, allowing him to continue his playoff run.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson’s 2025 Cup Series season didn’t start as he had hoped at Daytona International Speedway. However, the Hendrick Motorsports ace rebounded in Atlanta, securing an impressive P3 finish.

"Daytona and Talladega suck": Kyle Larson delivers blunt take on fan-favorite superspeedways

Kyle Larson recently opened up about racing at Daytona and Talladega. Despite his versatility across multiple motorsport disciplines, superspeedways haven’t been his strong suit. The Hendrick Motorsports driver didn’t hesitate to share his honest take on the fan-favorite tracks.

In a post race interview at Atlanta, Larson said:

"This is totally different than Daytona and Talladega. I do have more confidence when we come here even though this is my first finish. Just because I think handling comes into play and it's not just like luck of the lane that you get in necessarily, where Daytona was a lot of that last week. I feel like I make 50% of the time the right lane decision where last it is like 10% of the time the right choice so it just works that way,"

When asked if he feels more in control at Atlanta, the Hendrick Motorsports driver responded candidly.

"Absolutely. All of us are in more control here so it's more fun. Daytona and Talladega suck, like they suck," he added.

Meanwhile, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for this coming Sunday. Catch the race live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

