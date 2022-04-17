"I refresh Twitter, and boom! There it is" - Alex Bowman describes how he learned of his firing from Tommy Baldwin Racing

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was a part of Tommy Baldwin Racing's team in the 2015 season. That season, Bowman finished 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

The Tucson-Arizona native was sure that he was set to return for the following season. Tommy Baldwin, the owner of his team, canceled an event in which Bowman was going to represent the team.

Bowman is thought to have spent time at Taco Bell as his event got canceled. The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro refreshed Twitter and was shocked to see that he had been fired from the organization. He said:

“You get off Exit 36 in Mooresville, and there’s a Taco Bell. So, I’m in the Taco Bell drive-thru line, and I refresh Twitter, and boom! There it is. I’m fired.”

He called the team, but no one responded. A couple of hours later, his manager confirmed that he was no longer a part of Tommy Baldwin Racing's team.

Earlier, the 28-year-old made his Cup Series debut in 2014 with BK Racing and then joined Tommy Baldwin in 2015. Bowman came into the limelight when he joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2016 and replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr. for most of the second half of the season.

Alex Bowman on pole position for Food City Dirt Race

Pennzoil 400 winner Alex Bowman will start Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway from eighth place. In Saturday’s qualifying race, he was placed in the first heat and managed to earn 10 points in 15-laps qualifying. Bowman has been in great form in the last six Cup races.

Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell will start in the front row on Sunday.

Bowman has recorded eighth and 12th place finishes at the Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, respectively. He already has one win this season under his belt and will look to win second when the green-flag drops on Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

