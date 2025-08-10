"I don't regret any minute": Shane Van Gisbergen reveals the moment he decided to go all in on NASCAR 

Shane Van Gisbergen recently agreed to a contract extension with Trackhouse Racing. Following the announcement, Gisbergen and his team owner, Justin Marks, addressed the media, in which the Kiwi driver opened up about when he decided to fully commit to NASCAR.

Gisbergen entered the world of NASCAR with a bang as he won his very first race at Chicago in 2023. Following that, he made another Cup appearance the same year, after which came the announcement of him running full-time in Xfinity in 2024, after which came his rookie season in the Cup in 2025, and now the announcement of his contract extension.

During a media availability session, a reporter asked Gisbergen about the point when he decided to pursue NASCAR and felt comfortable going all in. Gisbergen said it came after his 10th place finish at Indy when he had 'the most fun' of his life battling on the oval.

"The truck race was awesome. I thought this is going to be really cool to do and even so when after Indy I think we did a deal pretty quickly after that. Right from the start I've enjoyed life and here and racing every week and the challenge it was probably time for me to have a new challenge in my career. I've done V8 Supercars for 15 years or something. So, yeah, the timing was just perfect and I don't regret any minute. It's been the most fun I've had in racing for a long time. It's been really cool," Shane Van Gisbergen described. [2:30]

Justin Marks explains Trackhouse offering a new deal to Shane Van Gisbergen

After announcing the new deal with Shane Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks spoke about what signing the Kiwi meant for the team. Marks claimed signing SVG has been 'a really fun project' for his organization.

He touched on how everything, from Chicago to Indy road course race to Xfinity to full-time Cup, happened 'really quickly' for SVG.

"I think it's been obviously, we've got someone here that that can win kind of anytime we show up on the road courses and winning's so important here in the Cup Series obviously, but I think what kind of excites us at Trackhouse more than anything is his speed of development on the ovals and just working with him day in and day out and recognizing that even though his history and racing has been not very similar to what the competitors in the Cup Series had with just a lack of experience on the ovals," Marks elaborated. [00:20]

The Trackhouse boss emphasized on SVG's talent and work ethic and his pace of progression on ovals. He added that all of these were factors in Trackhouse making a long term commitment to Gisbergen as he claimed that his star driver, who is prolific on road courses, has an oval win him in the Cup Series as well.

