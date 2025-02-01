"I haven't regretted it for one minute": When Carl Edwards stood by his decision to leave NASCAR

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards said that he had no remorse for walking away from the world of stock-car racing after his retirement at the end of the 2016 season. The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver stepped away from racing after feeling satisfied, wanting to spend time with his family, and still being healthy. While the driver knew that his leaving the sport might be confusing, he believed it to be the correct decision.

In an interview from April of 2021, four years after his retirement announcement in January of 2017, Edwards was asked about his concerns regarding long-term health effects after he crashed in the final race of his career at the Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Ford EcoBoost 400 - which led to the driver talking about the dangers of the sport and his desire to do other things, acting as reasons for him having no regrets about stepping away from the driver's seat.

"Yeah, there’s a risk to it. It’s a risky sport, and we also learned a lot more lately about risks that aren’t so clear … it seems that any kind of contact sport over time, you can have lasting damage, cognitive issues. Once you add up the acute risks of racing with those risks, plus I wanted to do other things. I haven’t regretted it for one minute," he had mentioned [via The Kansas City Star].

In the same interview, Edwards also highlighted his awareness regarding his privilege of walking away from the sport at his own volition.

"I raced cars for about 20 years, and that’s all I thought about literally, 24 hours a day. That was my focus, and there were other things in my life I wanted to do, and I wanted to do them really well. So I needed the time to do them. I was able to leave on my terms when I wanted, and nothing forced the issue. It’s a luxury, and I’m aware of it."

At the end of his Cup Series career, Carl Edwards had secured 28 race wins, along with 124 Top-fives, as well as 220 Top 10 finishes.

Carl Edwards talks about what it would mean to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Carl Edwards (19) during the Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. - Source: Imagn

In the interview with The Kansas City Star from 2021, Carl Edwards was asked about what his thoughts would be on being inducted into the Hall of Fame, especially after being ranked 13th on an all-time winners list with a record of 72 wins across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series.

The former Roush Fenway Racing (now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing) driver said it would be an honor, but hoped that more deserving drivers than him get the distinction first.

"Just to be considered is an honor. It’ humbling. I’m very well aware that the sport has done way more for me than I’ve done for the sport. As far as people who are deserving to be recognized, I feel I’m farther down the list than 13th … there are a lot of folks who have done a lot of great things in the sport, and I sure hope they are honored before I am."

Alongside Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody, Carl Edwards is one of the Hall Of Fame's Class of 2025 inductees. His name will become a part of the HOF in a ceremony taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 7th.

