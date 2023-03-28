“I respect the kid” - Kyle Busch on racing Tyler Reddick at NASCAR COTA race

Last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas was yet another confirmation of how one should never count Kyle Busch out of a victory.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the 3.4-mile-long road course in Austin, Texas saw 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron prove to be the fastest cars on the day.

However, during the chaotic restarts that ensued during the dyeing stages of the race, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch was also seen duking it out at the front of the field.

The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver battled Tyler Reddick on the final restart of the race before the #45 Toyota Camry TRD driver managed to clear Busch and win the 231-mile-long race.

The 37-year-old Las Vegas native spoke about his battle with Reddick during the final overtime restart, which saw him finish in P2. He said:

“I got alongside Reddick in that one restart there in the esses, and I could’ve forced the issue and pushed him off, but we ran each other hard, we ran each other clean and gave each other room. I respect the kid and he’s been nothing but great to me, so I give him the respect back."

"We’ve had some good races between each other and they were really fast, they deserve the win. There’s no sense in taking it from him.”

Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick's battle at the front of the field was a stark contrast to what was seen from the middle of the pack towards the back. Several drivers complained of overly aggressive techniques by others, leading to several wrecks and persistent caution flag periods.

Tyler Reddick speaks his mind on racing with Kyle Busch at COTA

The winner of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA, Tyler Reddick seemed to echo Kyle Busch's thoughts and spoke similarly of the Richard Childress Racing driver.

The duo were seen battling hard but clean on the final overtime restart in Austin, Texas. Reddick elaborated on how the duo managed to have a great race and said:

"Kyle races with a lot of respect. I know he gets a bad rap from a number of fans out there. Pretty much from day one coming into the Cup Series, Kyle and I have raced really, really well around each other for the last couple of years."

Both drivers seem to have gelled well with their new teams this year following Reddick's move to 23XI Racing and Busch's move to replace Reddick at RCR.

