 "I have the right of way": Ty Gibbs defends pit road scuffle with Brad Keselowski's crew after NASCAR rules in his favor 

Ty Gibbs reportedly nudged Brad Keselowski’s front tire changer, Telvin McClurkin, while driving past the No. 6 pit stall on a Lap 52 stop during Sunday’s (July 13) Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. However, Gibbs thought he had done nothing wrong, as he was the lead car at the time.

Towards the end of Stage 2, Gibbs drove his No. 54 car into his pit stall, clipping Keselowski’s stall on the way. The vehicle brushed against the wrist of McClurkin, and the impact twisted his wrist. After Keselowski and Gibbs had driven away, McClurkin confronted them at the No. 54 station and triggered a fight.

A NASCAR spokesperson said that Keselowski’s team should have waited for a few seconds and let Gibbs pass. Gibbs thought the same. While speaking with Marty Snider during a post-race interview, the Joe Gibbs Racing icon said,

“By NASCAR's rules, you know, I'm the lead car because I'm in the pit box past where the 6 is and I'm in front of them as well. We have these orange lines right there. As you can see, I'm sure they'll show you after, where if I'm behind him, I have to go around those orange lines for it to be the rule. Going in, I have the right-of-way.”

“So you know, they're on the wall for a reason, they jump for a reason, and they kind of get out of the way. And those guys like to push it, and that's kind of the consequence you pay,” the 22-year-old added.

Ty Gibbs finished the race in P7, while Keselowski ended up 11th. Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen won the event, marking his third victory of 2025. Rounding up the top five were Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, and Christopher Bell.

Ty Gibbs relives moments spent in California through a recent post on Instagram

Days after finishing runner-up in last week’s action-packed street course race in Chicago, Ty Gibbs boarded a 37-hour flight from his hometown of North Carolina to California for this week’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. It marked the 20th race of the season, which means only six weeks are left till the playoffs kick off.

A few hours ago, Gibbs posted a carousel on Instagram that showed glimpses of the time he spent in California, or “Cali”, as he called it. There was also a picture of Gibbs alongside American rapper Juaquin James Malphurs, better known as Waka Flocka Flame.

Gibbs captioned his post, writing,

“P7 today in Cali. Thanks for the 54 team having my back. Madness in the valley hammering down.”

Next up for Ty Gibbs is the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, which is scheduled for July 20. The 400-lap race will stream on TNT Sports, with live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2 pm ET onwards. Gibbs’ JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, happens to be the defending Elmer of the event.

