"I can't risk my kids' inheritance": Dale Earnhardt Jr. rules out pursuing 'selfish thing' of NASCAR Cup ownership on his own

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on his plans for a future in the Cup Series as an owner. The JR Motorsports co-owner recently celebrated a Top 10 finish in the Daytona 500, his first Cup race as a team-owner with Justin Allgaier behind the wheel.

JR Motorsports' #40 entry was sponsored by Traveller Whiskey and was announced to be in contention of a starting spot in the Great American Race earlier this year.

After the race, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver was asked about his plans to pursue a full-time ownership option in NASCAR's top most tier. Doing so would mean that Junior would have to invest in a charter, which currently costs tens of millions of dollars.

However, he claimed that while he and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, the other co-owner of JRM, are interested in pursuing Cup, they want to do it with another partner. (Source: Frontstretch)

"I want to be here and I think Kelley wants to be here and I think we can be successful and I think that with the new charter model it's more economical to be here. So I feel like we, our ability to draw interest in terms of sponsorship and support, it's an economical model for us with the new charter agreeement," Earnhardt Jr. claimed. [8:05]

He claimed that the charters will continue to increase in value. And based on their ability to draw sponsor interest and their proven business model in the Xfinity Series, Earnhardt Jr. invited a partner to cross 'the overall hurdle' of initial investment in a charter.

"I can put somebody in and I will not, even if I had it, I would not buy the entire thing myself. I can't risk my kids' inheritance and future on some idea of my own, that's a selfish thing," Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed. [9:08]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hoping his Daytona 500 result opens up new doors for JR Motorsports

Further emphasizing his intent on purchasing a charter in partnership in future, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said the charters are now at a value where one needs to have a partner.

He revealed that he's told Kelley Earnhardt that their Daytona 500 result could create 'some new conversations' with people that they haven't spoken to before. (Source: Frontstretch)

"We've been on the phone and at the table with other people that were interested in investing in charters that didn't work out but we could have some brand new conversations so you just wait and see," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [9:50]

With that said, the NASCAR Hall of Famer added that if him being a Cup owner with JR Motorsports is meant to be, it'll happen.

Going forward, it'll be interesting to see if JR Motorsports finds a partner to pursue their Cup Series aspirations.

