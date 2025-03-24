“I should be running in the top five all day”: Chase Briscoe delivers blunt verdict following strong finish at Homestead-Miami 

Chase Briscoe shared his honest thoughts after edging a solid top-five finish at the recently concluded Straight Talk Wireless 400 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing's new addition secured another fourth-place finish after an eventful season-opener at the Daytona 500.

In his fifth full-time season in NASCAR's premier division, Briscoe transitioned from Stewart-Haas Racing to JGR after team owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced that the team would cease all operations. As a result, the 30-year-old Briscoe along with three other SHR drivers found a new home in the NASCAR Cup Series.

While Chase Briscoe replaced former champion Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 machine at JGR, he admits to finally racking up a finish where he expects them to be. In a post-race conversation, the Indiana native said (via NASCAR):

"Just finally felt like we finished where we needed to to hopefully build some momentum. Hopefully, we can just continue to do this, continue to show that we’re one of those guys that can run up front week in and week out."

Furthermore, he added:

"I think at least for me, from a confidence standpoint, I felt like I should be running in the top five all day long in Joe Gibbs Racing cars, but you never really know until you do it, right? So for me to be able to just be up front all day long … like in the past, there was only a couple weekends a year where I could do that and show that."

Chase Briscoe in the No. 19 Toyota Camry - Source: Getty

In the end, Briscoe acknowledged the No. 19 Toyota's capability and expressed optimism about their results for the upcoming Cup races.

Chase Briscoe admits to having "bigger adjustments" with Joe Gibbs Racing

Chase Briscoe competed in four full-time seasons with SHR and secured two Cup Series wins including the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 race. While the ARCA champion moved to one of the strongest NASCAR teams in the series, he addressed the unexpected adjustments that changed his normal style of driving the stock cars.

In a conversation with reporter Dustin Long, Briscoe said:

"I would say it's definitely been a bigger adjustment than I thought it was going to be. I thought I would just get in and, like, I would just do my normal type of driving, and I would just go faster."

"That's been the biggest difference, I think, just fine-tuning everything and really them, making me think about, 'Okay, you need to really focus on this, and you can do this different and do this better.' And that's just something that I had to a certain extent at SHR but never to the detail that I do now. So these last two weeks especially last week in Vegas I have never driven Vegas that way in my entire life. It was like going to a whole new racetrack," Briscoe added.

Chase Briscoe headlined the 2025 Daytona 500 race as he secured the pole for JGR in the prestigious event. Moreover, he was issued a hard-hitting penalty of 100 points and $100,000 for an unapproved adjustment. The penalty was eventually overturned when JGR appealed, thus, providing a sigh of relief for the No. 19 team and keeping their hopes of a championship intact.

With two top fives in the first six races of the season, Chase Briscoe and Co. will be looking to build on this result and make their way to a maiden victory lane celebration this year.

