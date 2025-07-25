"I said what I said": No. 3 RCR crew quotes Richard Childress' strong message to the team post Dover wake-up call

Richard Boswell, crew chief for the No. 3 RCR Chevy, recalled a meeting with his boss and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Richard Childress. During the meeting, Childress, a multi-time championship-winning car owner, addressed his team’s current situation in the NASCAR Cup Series.21 races into the season, Richard Childress Racing remains winless as a team. As things stand, winning is a must to make the playoffs and Richard Childress knows that better than anyone else.Recalling the team meeting with the 79-year-old automotive tycoon, Boswell said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio),“Richard Childress has obviously been a part of this sport for way longer than any of us, right? And to be perfectly honest with everyone, he pulled us into his office yesterday and said, 'Hey, I said what I said. I meant it. I know you guys feel the same way, but I'm here to tell you that I'm not gonna say those things and then not put my money where my mouth is. So what do we need?' He just got straight to the point.”Boswell appreciated the honesty as it reminded him of where the team stands.Richard Childress Racing is gearing up with renewed hope as its drivers Kyle Busch (No. 8) and Austin Dillon (No. 3) inch closer to this coming Sunday’s race, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.“I want a win just as bad as anybody, and I dedicate my time away from my family to do that,” Boswell added. “I can appreciate his honesty, and I know exactly where he stands. If anything, that just fuels me even more.”Fans can watch the 160-lap event on TNT Sports 2 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“We are in trouble”- Richard Childress calls out his team following la acklustre performance at DoverLast Sunday, July 20, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch took part in his 21st race of the season, the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. But what started as a good day with a P10 starting position for the Las Vegas native soon spiraled into what was his third straight finish outside of the top-10.Richard Childress reacted to the downgrade, and his voice came over the team’s radio,“Gotta get some race cars. We are in trouble. Period.”Busch hasn’t won a race since 2023, his debut season with RCR. He missed the playoffs last year and snapped a 19-year streak of winning at least one race each season. The way things are right now, Busch needs to win to qualify for the playoffs.His teammate, Austin Dillon, is also in dire need of a win. Busch recently signed a contract with Richard Childress Racing that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 8 in 2026, while Dillon is already under a contract that extends through the 2026 season. But the pressure on the drivers will only get worse if this winless streak continues.