"I said it, he quit with broken heart": Kenny Wallace's prediction proven right as Carl Edwards opens up on NASCAR departure

Kenny Wallace discussed Carl Edwards's NASCAR retirement on the latest iteration of "Coffee with Kenny," revealing that his prediction about the latter's retirement was not wrong. Edwards recently talked about his retirement on the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

The 45-year-old revealed that he had signs that he should walk away from the sport. For a very long time, there was a lot of speculation about his abrupt retirement at the end of the 2016 season. He recently opened up about his decision, claiming that he had signs from God that he should not be racing while he was going to Homestead-Miami.

Wallace discussed the story that Edwards shared with Dale Jr. on his podcast. He also claimed that while Edwards did not believe in God back then, he would be an amazing preacher today.

"So basically, back in those days, Carl did not believe in God," Wallace said (05:50 onwards). "And I'm going to say this in a happy way. Okay, I'm smiling, right? If anybody was ever going to be a preacher right now, it should be Carl Edwards. Did you listen to him at the NASCAR Hall of Fame? His speech was so clear. He was so well spoken."

While discussing his prediction that he made years ago, Kenny Wallace mentioned that watching Carl Edwards's interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. proved him right.

"And I said here's why Carl Edwards quit. I said Carl Edwards quit NASCAR with a broken heart. I was right. Holy moly. Took three years to figure it out, but the interview last night proved me right. I'm not bragging on myself. I'm just saying wow. I was right," Wallace added (08:45 onwards).

Carl Edwards's major realization shortly after retirement

As mentioned, Carl Edwards' retirement after the end of the 2016 season was unprecedented. It almost seemed to be a decision he had made in a hurry. While he did mention that he had signs that he should retire, there were some things he realized he was missing out on as a racing driver.

The day-to-day schedule can be tough for a NASCAR driver. Understandably, they barely get any time to spend with the family. However, after his retirement, Edwards shared a special moment with his son, that he highlighted while speaking to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"I was lying in bed with Kate. My son woke up, and I heard him running down the hallway and he jumped into bed with me; he jumped in my side of the bed," Edwards said (0:54 onwards).

"That's the first time that had ever happened 'cause I was the guy that kinda showed up and left and Kate was the parent. I thought, 'Holy crap!' Kate just said, 'This is what you've been missing. It's been a hell of a good thing since I stepped out of the race car," he added.

Edwards was 37 at the time of his final races in the NASCAR Cup Series. He had a brilliant career with Roush Racing (now RFK Racing), before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2015 season. Throughout his run in the series, the Columbia native won 28 races and scored 220 top-10 finishes. He was consistent behind the wheel. He was recently inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Class of 2025.

