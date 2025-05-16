“I say we nix it”: Kevin Harvick delivers blunt verdict to snub NASCAR’s marquee event for failing to please ‘everyone’

Kevin Harvick thinks that NASCAR should scrap the All-Star event from its schedule. Recently, on his Happy Hour Podcast, the 2014 Cup Series champion said that it would be better to switch things up between the season-opening Clash and the All-Star event.

The inception of the All-Star race dates back to 1985, when the prize money was $200,000, a lot less than what it is today. Charlotte Motor Speedway doesn’t host it anymore. The race was moved to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023, and 2025 marks its third consecutive year running at the revived racetrack in North Carolina.

Since its birth, the prestigious event has witnessed winners like Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, Rusty Wallace, and Davey Allison. Dale Earnhardt, often referred to as the Intimidator, became the first repeat winner of the race by winning it for the second time in 1990 (his first win came in 1987).

Kevin Harvick has won the race twice throughout his career. However, he feels like it’s unnecessary in the NextGen era.

“I say we nix the All-Star race,” Harvick said (30:00). “With all the effort and things that go into it, we can't find a format that everybody likes. I think we should honor our guys. I think we have to figure out how to make the Clash be the clash and the All-Star Race, and make it all work together.”

Instead of hosting an exhibition-style event like the All-Star Race, Harvick thinks that North Wilkesboro Speedway would be better off hosting a points-paying race. Detailing the same, he added,

“North Wilkesboro deserves to be a points race. I think it would be a fantastic points event...400 laps, all the cars on the racetrack, full weekend. I don't think North Wilkesboro should go anywhere," he added.

Scheduled for May 18, this year’s running of the annual All-Star Race will be televised on Fox Sports 1, 8 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan showed up at North Wilkesboro for a recent CARS Tour event

On Thursday night, May 15, Kevin Harvick’s 12-year-old son Keelan participated in the Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey 75 CARS Tour Pro Late Model race. Wheeling the No. 62 machine for Kevin Harvick Inc. under a partnership with Rackley W.A.R., the budding speedster proved that, in many ways, racing is defined by legacy.

2025 marks the CARS Tour’s first year of getting featured on national TV, thanks to Fox Sports 1. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who owns the series alongside Kevin Harvick, Justin Marks, and Jeff Burton, recently shared his views on its national exposure.

“It’s great for us,” the Hall of Famer said. “I’m hearing our teams are getting a lot of interest from sponsors. And new sponsors for that particular event. It’s awesome to hear that.“

With Kaden Honeycutt winning the pole on Thursday night, the race went green at 8 pm. The main event is scheduled for this coming Sunday, when NASCAR will host the All-Star Race.

