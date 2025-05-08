"I don't say s**t": Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares how he got a cop to lower his speeding ticket fine

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared why he has a speeding ticket frame in his studio. During the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, a fan asked the NASCAR legend about the pink sheet, which was framed on one of the walls of the studio.

Junior revealed that it was a speeding ticket. However, instead of it being just any ordinary speeding ticket, it was one that he had to purchase after paying the fine, which was why he got it framed.

"The reason why I have this here in framed is because some a**hole tried to sell it online. Some jerk was like, 'I'm gonna sell this online.' I don't know how you even get this. It's probably illegal.

"Dude, I had to buy it because it had my license tag number. It had driver's license number, my address. I'm like, this is illegal. That's like important stuff. You were illegal to get it," Dale Earnhardt Jr. described.

This prompted Dale Jr. about how fast he was going when he got the ticket. He took a look to refresh his memory and revealed that he was doing '45 in a 40.'

However, his co-host and former spotter, TJ Majors, commented that the speed might not be accurate to the facts. He said:

"Well, that's what he wrote it as. He was probably going faster. He did him a favor. Well, that's what the cop wrote it as."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. agreed to Majors' comments, claiming that he probably was doing more than 45 mph at that time, and he talked his way into getting it knocked down. This led Andrew Kurland to wonder how Earnhardt Jr. got the cop to knock it down, to which he said:

"I don't say s**t."

TJ Majors also added that whenever he'd been riding with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and they got pulled over, he never saw Junior get a ticket.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a big coincidence involving him and his father in 2024

Last year, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was promoting NASCAR's Netflix docuseries, he shared an interesting coincidence between him and his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. During an interview, Junior looked back on his driving violations from when he was very young.

Dale Jr. claimed that he had 'a few issues' in the first two years of getting his license, from when he was 16 until he was 18. Moreover, he got pulled over for the first time in his life by the same person who had handed his father his first ticket.

"I got four tickets, and the funny thing about it is, is that it was four different officers that told me they all gave my dad his first ticket, so I don’t know how that is possible," he said, via People.

Looking back on it in 2024, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that he learned his lesson. And since then, he hasn't had 'any problems' in this regard.

