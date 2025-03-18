“I have been secretly hiding”: Carson Hocevar makes a quirky announcement to link himself to an unconventional NASCAR stat

NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar has come up with a way to join 2025 winners William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Josh Berry in FOX’s recent NASCAR stat. He shared the same through a comment on FOX’s post about the said stat.

FOX took to its official X handle and wrote that until now, all three winners have surnames starting with ‘B’. On that note, NASCAR on FOX wrote,

“Who will be the next driver with a B last name to win?”

Hocevar commented,

“i’d like to announce, i have been secretly hiding the fact that i have a silent B at the start of my last name.”

Expand Tweet

Hocevar's tweet pointed towards the driver's confidence about winning one or more races in 2025. Paired with crew chief Luke Lambert, the Portage, Michigan native is vying for his first series win. As per the rules, winning a race will lock him in the playoffs.

Hocevar is in his second year driving the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro for Spire Motorsports. He finished 23rd in points in his first year of contention with the North Carolina-based outfit. Currently, Hocevar sits 22nd in the 2025 driver standings with 92 points to his name.

In his last five starts, Hocevar has logged three finishes of 30th or worse. His best performance this year came at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he ended up being second behind Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell.

Next up for the 22-year-old driver is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Scheduled for March 23, the 267-lap will be televised on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Carson Hocevar fires shots at fellow Cup Series driver at LVMS

Carson Hocevar, who won the Rookie of the Year award in 2024, was furious with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs during a rough pit stop in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He pulled no punches and launched a series of unfiltered rants on his radio afterward.

As Hocevar was about to exit his pit stall, he found Ty Gibbs blocking his way with the No. 54 Toyota Camry. Having lost several spots, and sent back to P23 on the restart, Hocevar radioed to his team (via Davey Segal on X),

“Exactly what I was f****ing afraid of, what the f***?! I was as hard right as I could f****ing go. Ugh.”

Expand Tweet

But things didn’t cool down after that. The next caution came out when Cody Ware got a flat tire. Most drivers resorted to their pit boxes at the time. Hocevar spun Gibbs right on pit road but while doing so, received damage to the front of his car.

Carson Hocevar finished 30th, picking 15 points on the way. Gibbs, on the other hand, finished 22nd, bagging 15 points as well.

