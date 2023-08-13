“I don't see our relationship ever souring”: Denny Hamlin gives an update about his contract talks with JGR

As the 2023 NASCAR season continues to rev up, Denny Hamlin's uncertain future is one of the most intriguing storylines on and off the track.

With his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) set to expire at the end of the year, coupled with the impending conclusion of his long-standing partnership with primary sponsor Fed-Ex, the racing world is abuzz with speculation about Hamlin's next move.

For 18 years, Denny Hamlin has been a cornerstone of the Joe Gibbs Racing team, consistently delivering solid performances and capturing the hearts of fans. With the 2024 season looming as his contract year, the spotlight is firmly fixed on Hamlin's next steps.

Drawing parallels to Kyle Busch's surprising switch from Toyota to Chevy last year, fans and experts are wondering if the 23XI Racing co-owner could be the next to make a similar move. However, Hamlin himself recently shed light on his contract negotiations and shared his perspective on the situation.

In a media interview with Frontstretch ahead of the Indianapolis race, Denny Hamlin provided some insight into the ongoing talks.

"I mean, nothing big has changed," he said. "It is a process and obviously with the relationship with Toyota, you know, being in the middle of the triangle between 23XI, myself, and Joe Gibbs Racing, we have to get a deal done all around before I can do anything permanent."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his contract, Hamlin expressed a strong desire to remain with Joe Gibbs Racing.

"I always look at the landscape but I'd love being at Joe Gibbs Racing and certainly Joe's been fantastic to me," he said. "I don't see our relationship ever souring. I think mine and Joe's relationship will always stay strong and it's where I wanna finish my career."

Denny Hamlin advocates for bringing in new circuits

With August upon us, Denny Hamlin acknowledged that time is of the essence when it comes to finalizing his plans for the upcoming season.

"It's certainly later in the calendar than what I hoped it to be," he admitted. "But you can only talk to the parties when they're there to talk. Unfortunately, it's super late this season, so you gotta make some moves."

Reflecting on the NASCAR schedule, the 42-year-old weighed in on potential changes, particularly with regard to track selections. While he admitted to not having extensively considered alternative options, he championed the idea of introducing new tracks to the circuit.

"I do like the ability for us to bring new tracks into the fold," he said. "I think that that certainly has been a big bump in what our TV Ratings are in our attendances. So as long as I keep trying to find adequate facilities, I'll still be an advocate for it."

As the 2023 season progresses, fans and pundits alike will be keeping a close eye on Hamlin's negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing. With a career that has seen its fair share of triumphs and near misses, Denny Hamlin's decision for his 2024 racing season holds immense significance.