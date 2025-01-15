"I have not seen the sun": Alex Bowman gives update from his 2025 Chili Bowl adventure during NASCAR offseason

Alex Bowman, the NASCAR driver, on Instagram, revealed that he has "not seen the sun" in preparation for the Chili Bowl Nationals later this week.

Bowman drives the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. The 31-year-old made his debut in the Cup Series in 2014 and has eight wins to his name. This year, he is making a return to Chili Bowl Nationals with a team of his own (Alex Bowman Racing).

In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old revealed that he is engulfed in preparations for the Tulsa Expo Raceway race. He said he has been preparing for many days, and he is trying to figure out how the midget cars are behaving on the dirt track.

"Hey guys, we're here at Chili Bowl. I have been here for I don't know how many days. I have not seen the sun...Cars are sometimes fast, sometimes not. Sometimes they fly through the air. Sometimes they go good. I don't know."

He also mentioned his Hendrick Motorsports teammate and said he wasn't sick from the lack of sun, but Kyle Larson he thinks is "dying":

"I'm not sick yet, so that is a bonus because I think Larson is dying."

Alex Bowman is competing in the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals with fellow Cup Series drivers Larson, Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing), Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing), and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Hyak Motorsports), among others.

Alex Bowman opened up on his race team ahead of Chili Bowl run

Alex Bowman has officially launched his own racing team, which he describes as a "really original" venture, ahead of the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals. This new initiative reflects Bowman's passion for racing beyond his commitments in NASCAR, allowing him to explore different avenues within the motorsport world.

“I guess we're (an) unprofessional race team. And it really consists of me and some friends, which is called Alex Bowman Racing. We're really original around these parts.”

He further added:

“We go racing when it's convenient and fun and don't try to have it be too much pressure anything like that.”

In anticipation of the Chili Bowl Nationals, Bowman expressed excitement about the opportunity to manage his own team and work closely with a talented group of individuals. He emphasized the importance of creativity and innovation in his approach, aiming to bring fresh ideas to the racing scene.

