"I was shocked": Dale Earnhardt Jr. rooting a Chevrolet opportunity for Rodney Childers post Spire split

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his surprise at Rodney Childers' sudden Spire exit. It was announced last week that the legendary crew chief would be parting ways with Spire Motorsports after just nine races into his role with the #7 team.

Childers was appointed by Spire as the crew chief of the #7 team following his long stint with Stewart Haas Racing and the #4 team.

During a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver shared his reaction to the Childers-Spire split. Moreover, Junior weighed in on what could be in store for the crew chief ahead in his career.

"I was shocked by this... Apparently Rodney and them had discussed publicly it was detoriating, they weren't happy, he wasn't happy, all of that, I get it. Sometimes the marriage doesn't work. But man, Rodney is a very talented guy, where does he go from here? I honestly think man, if he can find his way into that Chevrolet building, that's what he ought to do," Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. claimed that with Childers' experience, it could be time for him to 'find another space' in NASCAR where he can be an asset and still 'be at home.' The JRM co-owner claimed that Childers has paid his dues and he'd love to see him working within management or in a tech building, even with NASCAR.

"He's probably not going to make what he wants to make... His kids, his boys, he just loves his sons so much, he's proud of them. And he's earned this opportunity I think and so I hope, I know he's probably going to be great," Junior added.

Having said that, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled Rodney Childers stating in an interview that he wanted to be back on the pit box. With regards to this, Earnhardt Jr. hoped Childers finds 'a different opportunity.'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. floated the idea of Rodney Childers teaming with Kyle Busch last year

Last year, when Spire Motorsports announced the arrival of Rodney Childers to the #7 team, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed it was 'a missed opportunity' for the other teams. He wondered if Childers had gone to RCR to be the crew chief for Kyle Busch.

It's worth mentioning that Childers' iconic partnership with Kevin Harvick led to 36 wins and the 2014 Cup championship.

"Imagine that pairing, Rodney and Kyle together, Kyle wins races, I think gets back to Victory Lane with Rodney. Even Rodney taking [Andy] Petree’s spot over there as sort of the technical director. I think technical director would have been a great hire," Earnhardt said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized that it was 'a missed opportunity' for many teams that could've lured Rodney Childers to their organizations.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see where Rodney Childers lands in the next chapter of his NASCAR career.

