“I shouldn’t have said that”: Joey Logano labels himself a ‘sore loser,’ regrets his outrage over Christopher Bell

Joey Logano was pissed after Christopher Bell ran him up the wall during last Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. As a result, the Team Penske driver wasn’t able to defend his last year's victory and missed bagging the $1 million cash prize.

Winning the race wouldn’t have mattered from a championship standpoint, but it sure would have added a million dollars to Logano’s bank. During a post-race interview with Fox Sports 1, a visibly frustrated Logano said,

“I did all I could do to hold him off and he got under me and released the brake and gave me no option. Kind of just ran me up into the wall, and if I could’ve got to him, he was going around after a move like that, I just couldn’t get back to him.”

However, after watching the replay, Logano thought that Bell did nothing wrong. The JGR driver made solid attempts to pass him over the final 20 laps before dive-bombing in Turn 1 with 10 to go. Reflecting on that, Logano told NBC Sports,

“It’s OK that he did that to me. But in the moment you’re just pissed, right? You’re just like, ‘He ran me up the track.’ Then when I watched it, I was like, ‘Nah, it’s probably warranted’.”

“So, I shouldn’t have said that (after the race),” Logano further explained. “You’re mad. It is what it is. He knocked me up and then moved me up. Would I have done the same? Probably. Especially after someone ran me all over the racetrack like I did, I probably would have done the same.”

“I’m a really bad loser. I’m a sore loser. I can’t help it. It is who I am, but I think that’s also what makes us winners,” he added.

All things said, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell will face off against each other this coming Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Named the Coca-Cola 600, the 400-lap race will be televised on Prime Video 6 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Joey Logano is all about no gimmicks amid talks regarding the Promoter’s Caution

Last Sunday at North Wilkesboro, a new kind of caution was introduced by Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports. However, Joey Logano is not a fan of this newly implemented caution.

Rules stated that the Promoter’s Caution would be thrown anywhere between laps 100 and 220. While it was meant to be an added element to the exciting, exhibition-style race, for Logano, it caused problems.

“I’m all about no gimmicks with the caution,” Joey Logano said in a statement. “I am all about that. I’m a little – me and Marcus Smith aren’t seeing eye to eye right now. I’ve got to have a word with him.”

Had the caution not been thrown, Christopher Bell wouldn’t have had the leeway to pit for two fresh tires. Joey Logano was among the ones who stayed out, and it would have probably worked out for him.

