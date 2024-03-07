“I have to show up with money on the doorstep to drive one”: Joey Logano reflects on financial barriers for aspiring Xfinity and Truck Series drivers

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently shed light on the harsh realities of the sport's lower tiers, particularly the Truck and Xfinity Series.

In a recent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Team Penske driver reflected on the monetary struggles of up-and-coming drivers who attempt to find their footing within the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Logano revealed the stark contrast between driving in the Cup Series and competing in the Xfinity or Truck Series. He said:

"I'll be real with you here. I get paid to drive a cup car. That's great. I have to pay to drive. Xfinity car or a Truck. I have to show up with money on the doorstep to drive one."

"Now a cup car, boom. I mean, I can get in and I get paid well, and it's a great living and things workout. But if I want to go down a series or two, I have to pay a significant amount of money to get in a car to drive," he added.

Joey Logano expressed disbelief at the notion that even a two-time NASCAR champion like himself would need to pay to drive in these series, let alone aspiring drivers with limited experience and resources.

He said:

"Unfortunately, that's where our sport is. And that's why it's so hard for for kids to make it these days."

"If a NASCAR champion a two time NASCAR champion, can't drive an Xfinity car for free and never like get paid for the has to pay to drive one, how do you expect a kid that's got no experience to come up with the money from you know a sponsor to to pay to go do something like that?" he added.

Joey Logano sympathizes with Xfinity and Truck Series owners

Despite delivering his condemning remarks, Joey Logano sided with the financially strained team owners. Acknowledging the exorbitant costs associated with fielding competitive entries, he said:

"I hate that. I hate that part of our sport. And I I don't have the fix because I mean, the bottom line is, it's expensive. The owners of those cars and trucks, I get it. You know, I mean, it's costing them over 100 grand to go race to rent a truck."

The Team Penske driver added:

"I get it. If I only if I own a truck I'm not willing to put in 100 grands a race to go have fun. I'm taking the money. Whoever brings the money I'm gonna take I get it. I would do the same thing. It's just sucks."

Logano has had a bittersweet start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. While he has secured two poles in three races so far in the season, the 33-year-old has failed to convert those headstarts to strong finishes. He is currently ranked 24th in the Cup Series standings.