"I was showing him how to race a teammate": Austin Hill gets back at Sheldon Creed with clean racing after Martinsville debacle

The tense chapter between Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed concluded this Saturday at the Phoenix Raceway. The rift arose from a contentious clash during the penultimate Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.

Up until the Martinsville incident, Hill and Creed had both been eyeing a spot in the Championship 4 field. However, it was Sheldon Creed who delivered a fateful blow to Austin Hill, a collision that abruptly ended Hill's pursuit of championship glory.

Regrettably, neither Hill nor Creed could secure a place in the final four, leaving the Richard Childress Racing higher-ups seething with discontent. VPs and team owners have openly criticized Sheldon Creed.

The fact that Sheldon Creed was set to part ways with Richard Childress Racing at the end of the season only served to intensify the tension. Thus, speculations were in the air about the dynamic between Creed, Hill, and the RCR team heading into the climactic championship race.

Intriguingly, the Xfinity Series race unfolded without any spat between the two teammates. Creed secured a commendable second-place finish, while Hill claimed the seventh position, bringing an end to a season fraught with drama.

In the post-race interview with Frontstretch, Austin Hill addressed the question of whether the animosity had subsided. He revealed:

"I was just showing him how to race a teammate. That's all that was."

He went on to reveal his decision to race with integrity. He said:

"I could've easily wrecked him if I wanted to, or got into him or cleared him and parked him into the center of the corner like he did me."

Hill continued:

"But I was just trying to show him what a good teammate was. I just tried to race him with respect like I did everybody else."

Austin Hill reveals he hasn't talked to Sheldon Creed yet

Throughout the race, Hill was crystal clear about his choice to race clean. Emphasizing that, the 29-year-old proudly stated:

"I don't feel like I put a bumper to anyone on the night. I felt like I raced with respect, held my own, did my own deal and raced everybody clean."

Notably, the question of whether the hatchet has truly been buried between the two teammates remains uncertain, as Austin Hill admitted:

"I don't know if it's necessarily under the bridge yet. We haven't really talked yet but hopefully we do sooner rather than later."

With Cole Custer winning the championship and bringing an eventful season of Xfinity racing to an end, it remains to be seen what holds next for now-ex-teammates Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed.