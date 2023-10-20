Last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race saw Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson battle to the line for a chance to advance into the Championship 4, with Jimmie Johnson relishing the nail-biting finish. However, despite giving Larson a run for his money during the final laps of the race, the #20 Toyota Camry TRD driver was subject to criticism.

With a chance to advance into the Final 4 round of the 2023 playoffs on the line for both drivers during the South Point 400 last Sunday, the quality of racing saw no contact between the two leaders as the race came to an end. Kyle Larson also mentioned how Christopher Bell, another dirt-track racer, raced the 2021 champion with the utmost respect during the event.

Expand Tweet

Christopher Bell spoke on how he has been reacting to the criticism in an interview with Bob Pockrass and said:

"I don't even think that I really had the opportunity to blatantly wreck him (Kyle Larson). It's not like I lifted coming to the checkered flag, I didn't piledrive him, my run wasn't massive."

Expand Tweet

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver, 7-time champion, and current team owner on the sport, Jimmie Johnson came to Christopher Bell's defense once he saw the interview. He responded to the said interview on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Keep being you @CBellRacing. I had similar critics… everything turned out fine. #JustSaying"

Expand Tweet

Now whether or not Christopher Bell's critics pay heed to Jimmie Johnson, a veteran and a legend of the sport, remains to be seen.

John Hunter Nemechek to drive for Jimmie Johnson's Cup Series team this Sunday

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and future Cup Series driver for Legacy Motor Club, John Hunter Nemechek will be getting an early sneak peek into the world of Cup Series racing this weekend. Slated to run in the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Jimmie Johnson's team, Carson Hocevar will step aside for the current JGR driver to take the wheel at Homestead-Miami.

Johnson announced the change on Legacy MC's official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said:

“It will just be one race. Carson (Hocevar) is going to step aside. He’s going to come hang out at the race and watch, but we’ll put Carson back in to close out the season (at Phoenix).”

Expand Tweet

John Hunter Nemechek is also one of the favorites heading into this year's Xfinity Series championship.