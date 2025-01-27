“I was in the stands”: Eyewitness Mark Martin reflects on Richard Petty and David Pearson’s unbelievable Daytona finish

With the 2025 Daytona 500 scheduled in three weeks, Mark Martin looked back at perhaps one of the best finishes in the "Great American Race." He shared being in attendance when David Pearson limped his car to victory in the 1976 Daytona 500.

Martin is a 66-year-old Arkansas native who competed in NASCAR for about three decades. He may not have won a Cup championship but he scored 96 wins across the league's three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series).

In an X post, Mark Martin reshared an old photo of David Pearson's 1976 Daytona 500 car, which he saw win in person as a teenager.

"I was in the stands. Couldn't believe the finish," Martin wrote.

The 40-time Cup race winner was also previously interviewed by NASCAR about the finish and said:

"I was actually in the stands right at the start/finish line in '76 when my man Richard Petty and David Pearson tangled off four, and I could not believe my eyes what happened [...] I mean I was just standing there watching, standing in the seat."

He added:

"It's the most awesome thing I'd ever seen in my life."

The 1976 Daytona 500 witnessed David Pearson and Richard Petty scrambling for the lead in the closing laps. However, their races took a turn when they made contact with each other and sled into the infield grass on the final lap.

Pearson got his No. 21 Mercury up and running to finish the race despite sustaining heavy damage. Meanwhile, Petty, who was closer to the finish line after the crash, couldn't get his No. 43 car moving, prompting his crew to push the car to fire the engine.

The then-Wood Brother Racing driver got to the checkered flag first ahead of The King.

Pearson and Petty concluded their NASCAR careers as the two winningest drivers of all time. The former had 105 race wins, while the latter secured 200 wins along with seven Cup series championships.

NASCAR will return to the Daytona International Speedway for the prestigious Daytona 500 race on February 16.

Mark Martin once explained his decision to retire from NASCAR

When Mark Martin retired in 2013, the Arkansas native didn't return to the NASCAR stage even as a part-time driver. While fans question his decision to quit racing, the former driver said he lacked the passion to continue driving.

In an interview with The Athletic's Jeff Gluck in 2020, Martin stated:

“I’m done. People don’t get it. If I had a passion to go drive cars, I would."

He added:

“It almost pisses me off. I realize they mean well and have a good heart about what they’re saying. I appreciate that someone thinks I can drive the 6 car at Fontana. But dude. Can’t. Won’t. Couldn’t. Wouldn’t."

Mark Martin drove the No. 14 SHR Chevy for his final NASCAR race at Homestead - Source: Imagn

Mark Martin's final Cup start was the last race in the 2013 season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He finished 19th after starting 22nd in the No. 14 Chevrolet for Stewart-Haas Racing.

The now-66-year-old driver concluded his NASCAR career with over 1,000 starts across the three national series.

