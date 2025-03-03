"I still can’t believe it" Christopher Bell's wife Morgan praises Joe Gibbs' crew after back-to-back wins

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell's wife Morgan celebrated the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team's second consecutive win with a congratulatory post on social media.

Bell won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) a week after his first Cup win for the 2025 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He took the win after a tough battle with William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Busch and landed his first victory at COTA.

Morgan, who has been married to Bell since 2020, shared a post on Instagram and wrote:

"Back to Back!🏁🏁 I still can’t believe it! So incredibly proud of Christopher, the 20 team and all the people back at JGR who build badass racecars! LET’S GO☝🏼"

Bell beat Byron and Reddick during the final laps to claim his 11th career win. He passed Busch with six laps to go and led only 16 of the 95 laps. It marks the first time he has won two races in a row in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 30-year-old also became the first driver since 2018 to win two of the first three races.

Byron finished second, Reddick third, and Busch dropped to fifth.

"Ha! That was almost a deja vu of last year. I had the track position at that time. Man, these road course races are just so much fun. Whenever Kyle was leading, I was just trying to be so cautious. Obviously, we know what happened last year. I didn’t want that to happen. I wanted to pass him clean. He was just doing such a good job at running his race, and he could get off the corners just good enough that I couldn’t get inside of him," Bell said (via Racing America).

Christopher Bell now stands fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

"I love our team" - Christopher Bell's wife Morgan after JGR's first win of the season in Atlanta

Christopher Bell’s fifth full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing started with a 31st-place DNF at the season-opening Daytona 500. At Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bell started 32nd and only led the last lap before winning the Ambetter Health 400 ahead of Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in overtime. After that win, Morgan shared another proud post on Instagram with the caption.

"Atlanta✅ First win of the season✅ Wow I love our team🤍," Christopher Bell's wife wrote.

Bell and Morgan dated for four years before getting engaged in 2018. The couple got married in February of 2020, the year Bell debuted in the Cup Series.

The NASCAR Cup Series will move to Phoenix for the fourth race this Sunday, March 9. William Byron leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings with Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick in the second and third spot.

