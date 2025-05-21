“I still have a problem with Joey”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. sets the record straight despite Logano’s remorse

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently weighed in on reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano’s reaction after finishing second in the NASCAR All-Star Race. Logano, who was overtaken by Christopher Bell in a bold late-race move, appeared frustrated after missing out on the million-dollar prize.

Christopher Bell claimed the lead from Logano after diving to the inside and making slight contact with the #22 Ford. Bell also held a tire advantage, as Logano had been instructed to stay out when the promoter’s caution was called late in the race. Bell’s #20 Toyota ultimately took the win at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Afterward, a visibly frustrated Logano hinted that payback could be coming.

In a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. called out Logano for his emotional statements despite the Penske driver admitting that things he said were in the heat of the moment.

"Joey Logano got out of the car after the All-Star race and said that he was annoyed with how he was raised by Seabell. Apparently, he's now walked that stuff back. And he's like, 'Yep, I was a little heated at the moment.'

Earnhardt Jr. then backed Christopher Bell as one of the cleanest racers in the field, stating Bell was also surprised by Joey Logano’s remarks. Earnhardt Jr. noted that while Logano later attempted to walk back his comments, the initial reaction still 'irks' him.

"I still have a problem with Joey having that instant reaction, even though he walks it back a day later, I appreciate that. You know, he went and watched it, whatever. And he goes, 'All right, it wasn't that bad.' For him to have the instant reaction he had still is an irk,"

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s championship-winning JRM driver, Justin Allgaier, played a key role in the lead-up to the All-Star Race by stepping in for Kyle Larson during qualifying. With Larson preparing for the Indy 500 as part of his ambitious “double” attempt, Allgaier took over the #5 Chevrolet for the session,

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expresses immense gratitude to Kevin Harvick for the success of their co-owned venture

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour alongside former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and other NASCAR legends, saw a major milestone for the grassroots series during All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Window World 100, part of the weekend festivities, marked the first time the CARS Tour was broadcast nationally on FS1.

Following the event, Dale Jr. took to X to express his gratitude, posting a heartfelt thank-you note. He gave a special shoutout to Kevin Harvick, acknowledging his dedication and significant role in elevating the CARS Tour to new heights.

"Appreciate the opportunity. A huge thanks to @NASCARONFOX @FloRacing and @NASCAR. Doesn't happen without @KevinHarvick being an ambitious series owner. Great exposure for our teams and series,"

Meanwhile, the next CARS Tour Race is scheduled to be held at Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia. Catch the race live on FloRacing on May 31.

