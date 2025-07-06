“I still think we’re OK”: Kyle Larson’s key Chicago exchange with Cliff Daniels comes to surface

A key interaction between Kyle Larson and his crew chief, Cliff Daniels, during the Chicago race centred around strategy was reported by Jeff Gluck on X. The Hendrick Motorsports star asked Daniels if he should have pitted.
Larson questioned Daniels if he should have pitted, to which the latter thought they had done nothing wrong in the moment, considering they were on Lap 30 and the drivers who had pitted earlier would have to go the entire way to the end on the same set of tires, which was a long way. Gluck wrote:
"Strategy update! Kyle Larson: 'Should we have pitted there?' Cliff Daniels: 'Discussing that. I don't think we did anything wrong. It is Lap 30. They're going to have to go all the way to the end of the race on that same set of tires. That's a long ways to go. I know track position does matter, but they're going to have to have quite a few yellows to make it on fuel, as well. They pitted a solid six laps outside of the window, so it's a lot of fuel they'll need. Which, in reality, they'll probably get. But I still think we were OK'."
Kyle Larson is regarded as one of NASCAR’s top race car drivers and has enjoyed continuous success at numerous ranks in racing. The 32-year-old has 32 Cup Series race wins to his name, including three that have come this season. He sat third in the Cup standings going into the Chicago race.
Larson has struggled for form in recent weeks, and will hope to turn things around as we inch closer to the playoffs. His first and only Cup Series title came in 2021.
Kyle Larson on the importance of “being in great shape”
In May ahead of his Memorial Day Double attempt, Kyle Larson emphasized the crucial role of physical fitness and conditioning in managing his demanding racing schedule, especially during the hectic month of May.
At 32-years-old, Larson highlighted that no other driver races as much as he does, which makes being in great shape essential for maintaining peak performance.
"Nobody races as much as me, so I think there's something to be said to that, being in great shape. And also when I'm not racing, I try to stay physically active and working out, doing those things and try to eat somewhat healthy," he said to Bob Pockrass
Larson explained that when he is not racing, he stays physically active, works out regularly, and tries to eat healthily to sustain his endurance and focus throughout the season.
On the Memorial Day weekend, Larson took part in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.
