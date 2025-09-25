"I was super surprised": Brad Keselowski comments on controversial Denny Hamlin-Ty Gibbs incident at Loudon

Brad Keselowski recently commented on the on-track feud between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last Sunday (September 21). Keselowski, who was also a part of the 301-lap event, ended up 23rd in a 36-car field.

Ad

Keselowski’s comments surfaced during the latest episode of Corey LaJoie’s Stacking Pennies podcast. The RFK Racing driver said he was surprised seeing Gibbs go all out against Hamlin, even though Hamlin was racing for the championship and Gibbs wasn’t.

“I was super surprised that the 54 (Gibbs) was racing the 11 (Hamlin) as hard as he was,” Brad Keselowski recalled. “Well, clearly, the 11 car is faster. I don't know how the 54 got in front of the 11, but it was pretty clear that the 11 car was faster. He gave him a chop, I think the lap before this, and I think that really set Denny off. Personally, that's kind of what I see, and I could kind of understand that if I were Denny.”

Ad

Trending

Hamlin and Gibbs weren’t even on the lead lap at the time. The drivers were battling for the 11th spot and that too, over as many as 10 laps. The results did not matter for Gibbs, as he is not part of the 2025 playoffs, but they did for Hamlin, who is currently the longest-tenured driver in the NASCAR Cup Series without a championship.

Hamlin was able to salvage a P12 finish, picking up 28 points on the way. Gibbs, on the other hand, spun out after the hit and received his third DNF of the season. Ryan Blaney won the race, bagging an automatic spot in the Round of 8, while the top five spots were rounded off by Josh Berry, William Byron, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott.

Ad

Next up for the drivers is the Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet at Kansas Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, September 28, the 267-lap race will be televised on USA (3 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

When Brad Keselowski circled out the “biggest change” in the Cup Series drivers over the last decade

Brad Keselowski took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed his feelings about the caution-filled race at Iowa last month. He spent most of the day running inside the top 10, contending for the lead. And while doing that, he noticed something unusual, something he had never seen Cup drivers do over the last 10 years.

Ad

And that’s the willingness to wreck one another in traffic despite running outside of the top-10.

“Single Biggest change I’ve seen in the cup series drivers over last 10 years,” Brad Keselowski wrote. “Complete willingness to semi-intentionally wreck each other running 15th or worse. I see it almost every week and none worse than this week in Iowa. Not sure what to make of it.”

Named Iowa Corn 369, the 350-lap event witnessed several on-track scuffles that day, including an incident between Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith competing for 23rd, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson getting bumped from fifth to 12th during Stage 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.