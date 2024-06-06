“I swear y’all hate Kyle Busch”: Fans call out RCR’s major social media fail

NASCAR fans were prompt in noticing a mistake in the track layout that Richard Childress Racing uploaded on their official X page. They also called out Kyle Busch's absence from the post.

After a thrilling weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway, NASCAR is now gearing up for its upcoming race, the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. However, the layout that RCR posted featured the 'carousel', and not the 'chute' at Sonoma.

NASCAR used to race on the 'carousel' until 2001, when a right-angled turn, called 'The Chute' was added to the point where the 1.990-mile racetrack took a detour leading to the carousel. According to Sonoma Raceway's General Manager, Jill Gregory, the revamp was done after listening to the inputs of both fans and drivers.

"We heard from many fans and drivers how much they loved it when we raced the Chute,” Gregory explained in an interview, as reported by Toby Christie. “The Carousel was part of the original course and we reverted back to it for our 50th Anniversary in 2019 and used it again in 2021. But we race to bring excitement and drama to the fans, and an overwhelming majority of them asked us to bring back the Chute.”

However, Richard Childress Racing dropped the old layout and wrote:

"New wallpapers for the trip out west!"

The post had a picture of the #3 car that Austin Dillon drives. Later, RCR also posted pictures of its Xfinity entries: Jesse Love and Austin Hill, in the comments section. However, Kyle Busch's car was nowhere to be seen in the post.

Several fans reacted to that, with one suggesting that Richard Childress Racing hated Kyle Busch.

"I swear y’all hate Kyle," said the fan.

Demanding a fresh wallpaper for the two-time Cup Series champion, another fan wrote:

"Why is it that we cannot get a legitimate@KyleBusch paint scheme wallpaper? What rules prohibit it even if it’s #Zone?"

Here are a few other reactions to Richard Childress Racing getting the track layout wrong:

"This is the wrong track layout bruh what the hell," said a fan.

"Got the wrong layout ☠️" added another.

"Is that the right configuration for this years race?," commented a fan.

"Thought they were going back to the old layout without the carousel?" another fan said.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 event is expected to start at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 9. It will air live on FOX and can be heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

Kyle Busch suffered crash during Goodyear tire test

Kyle Busch took a Goodyear tire test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway alongside fellow drivers Denny Hamlin and Todd Gilliland for this year's Verizon 200 at The Brickyard, which is scheduled for July 21. However, Busch crashed during the test.

Although he is reportedly unharmed and was later released from the infield care center, he didn't return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Wednesday's test session.

In three of his last six attempts, Kyle Busch has finished 27th or worse. 15 point races into the season, Busch is 17th in the driver's standings with 348 points to his name, and 11 points behind Chris Buescher, who currently holds the last playoff spot.

Busch has been winless over his last 36 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. His last victory came in last year's Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 4.