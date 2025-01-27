"I don't think there's anything I love more": Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shares adorable glimpse of son's painting activity

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige Muniz has shared an adorable photo of their three-year-old son Mauz Mosely painting on a canvas. Paige frequently offers glimpses into their personal life with the actor-turned-racer on her social media.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price (now Muniz) bonded over their love for golf, meeting at Frank Sinatra's 100th Anniversary Invitational in February 2016. They started dating shortly after and got engaged two years later. The couple married in 2021, exactly four years after their first meeting. On March 22, 2021, they welcomed their son Mauz Mosely Muniz.

Recently, Paige snapped Mosely in his element, as the three-year-old was painting. Touched by this moment, Paige Muniz wrote on her Instagram story:

"I don't think there is anything i love more than watching him paint"

via Paige Muniz on Instagram - @pogmuniz

Before venturing into racing, Frankie Muniz gained fame for his roles in the TV series Malcolm in the Middle and films like Agent Cody Banks. Now 38, he competes in the ARCA Menards Series and has recently transitioned to part-time racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joey Gase Motorsports. He made his Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona International Speedway, competing in the United Rentals 300, marking a significant milestone in his motorsport journey.

Furthermore, Muniz will return to Daytona International Speedway on Valentine's Day in the Truck Series, where he will compete in his rookie full-time season, piloting the #33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

"I wouldn't say it was a hard decision": When Frankie Muniz reflected on transitioning from Hollywood stardom to professional racing

Frankie Muniz, who competes in the Truck Series, recently discussed his transition from Hollywood to professional racing. Reflecting on the challenge of juggling two high-demand careers, Muniz acknowledged that excelling in either field requires a full commitment, which led him to focus entirely on pursuing a career in motorsports.

In an October 2024 episode of Fox and Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Muniz how difficult of a decision it was to pick NASCAR as a full-time gig.

"I wouldn't say it was a hard decision you know, this is something that I have been working for, for literally 20 years, since I started racing. That feeling of crossing the finish line first in that pro-celebrity race was an incredible, incredible feeling and I've been chasing that," Muniz responded.

"I can't be part-time. You can't kind of act on the side. If you want to be really really good at anything, you've got to dedicate yourself to it and that's what I'm doing. I hope my performance proves that on the racetrack," he added.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the Daytona 500 in less than three weeks, kick-starting the 2025 regular season. Catch the action live on February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

