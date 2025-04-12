"I think it is the biggest" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. hypes $200,000 CARS Tour throwback race

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently boasted about the CARS Tour Series' Throwback Classic race at Hickory in North Carolina, which is scheduled for August. The doubleheader racing event will carry a $50,000 prize for the winner in the Late Model Stock division. The Pro Late Models, on the other hand, will award $30,000 to the winner. That makes it one of the biggest races in short track pavement racing history.

The 50-year-old co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour with Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks. During an interview with FloRacing at Cordele Motor Speedway, Earnhardt Jr. called on fans and racers to support the big event.

"I'm usually not one to make a lot of noise, or boast, but I want to say I think it is the biggest. It's the biggest thing going right now in short track, pavement racing. That's the biggest announcement I can imagine making," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said (00:35 onwards).

The Throwback Classic will also be the first to pay $2,500 and $1,500 to start the late model and pro-late model races, respectively. Dale Jr. added,

"I want them to all come, come race with us. $2500 start on the late mile stock side. That's incredible. Teams are racing to win that kind of money on a Saturday night...If we support it, and we show up, we get to keep doing it right...And that type of race, it won't be just one of those. Every year. We'll see multiple races like that popping up."

The zMAX CARS Tour partnered with FloRacing for the event and Earnhardt Jr. also shared his appreciation for the streaming platform for helping bring attention to grassroots racing. The legendary Hickory Motor Speedway will host the Throwback Classic in Newton on August 2. The single-night event will be available to stream live on the FloSports app, and other platforms, including Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

"Almost the perfect size for our cars" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. after testing on Cordele

As the CARS Tour debuted at Cordele Motor Speedway this weekend, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also talked about the 3/8-mile oval in Georgia. The JR Motorsports team co-owner, who will also race in the No. 8 car on April 12, was impressed by the recently upgraded track, previously called Crisp Motorsports Park.

"It's a really fun track. It's almost the perfect size for our cars," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. (04:30)

He also mentioned that he would enjoy adding new tracks each year, but he is not trying to expand the series too far.

Earnhardt Jr. last competed in the CARS Tour in the iconic No. 8 Budweiser car at Florence Motor Speedway last year. He will join 27 cars in the Late Model Stock Car entry list this Saturday.

