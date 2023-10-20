"I think we can make something happen": Martin Truex Jr. confident of overturning poor playoff form at Homestead

Martin Truex Jr. is looking to overturn his poor run of form in the playoffs as NASCAR heads to Homestead for the next round. Truex Jr. has not had the best of runs in the playoffs as his best result of P9 came in the last race at Las Vegas. However, he is currently third in the championship with all to play for at the moment.

Having said that, his form has been quite poor in the playoff stage. His results in the playoff stage make for woeful reading and if we exclude the P9 finish in Las Vegas, Martin Truex Jr. has not had a top 15 finish. Regardless, the driver is looking forward to the challenge at Homestead as he feels the track comes to him in terms of characteristics and what he can do in the car.

As quoted by Speedwaydigest, Martin Truex Jr. admitted he felt good about the track and was hoping to make something happen. He said:

"It's a track I feel good about. Recent success is always important. Now (we're back) racing with the NextGen car we got to race there for the first time(last year). That went really well and we were in position to win that race late and we had issues getting spun on pit road that took us out of it."

He added:

"Definitely have a lot of confidence going there with our Bass Pro Shops Camry. I feel like we have a good notebook from last year to go off of. It's a place where I think we can make something happen."

Martin Truex Jr. on what he likes about Homestead

When asked what he liked about Homestead, Martin Truex Jr. delved deeper into the details of how one has to manage the car and tires throughout the runs and how the low-grip nature makes it a challenge for everyone. He said:

"Everything, That's the kind of track I really like. You can run all over and it's really low-grip and it wears tires out. You really have a manage your car and your tires throughout runs. Be able to move around the track and find lines that work for you."

He added:

"It's a big challenge and I enjoy tracks like that. I love South Florida and love going down there. A lot of great fans. It doesn't feel like fall when you go down there, it feels like summer so that's an added bonus."

Martin Truex Jr. is currently P3 in the championship with Kyle Larson and William Byron ahead of him. The driver will be looking for a good round at Homestead to reduce some of the gap.